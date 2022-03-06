American Express suspends operations in Russia and Belarus

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - American Express Co
said on Sunday it was suspending all operations in Russia and
Belarus, joining a growing number of Western corporations to
boycott business there over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"In light of Russia's ongoing, unjustified attack on the
people of Ukraine, American Express is suspending all operations
in Russia," the credit card company said in a statement on its
website.
"We are also terminating all business operations in
Belarus," American Express said.
American Express follows U.S. counterparts Visa Inc
and Mastercard Inc, which announced a suspension of their
Russian operations the previous day, as well as payments company
PayPal Holdings Inc.
American Express said its globally issued cards would no
longer work in Russia at merchants or at ATMs. In addition,
cards issued by Russian banks in Russia would no longer work
outside the country on American Express' network.
The company said it has already suspended its relationships
with Russian banks affected by U.S. and international sanctions.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher
Editing by Chris Reese)