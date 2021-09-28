Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  PayPal Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PYPL   US70450Y1038

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
Amplitude valued at $5 bln after shares jump in Nasdaq debut

09/28/2021 | 02:30pm EDT
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Shares of Amplitude Inc opened nearly 43% above their reference price in their Nasdaq debut on Tuesday, notching up a valuation of about $5 billion for the benchmark-backed analytics company.

San Francisco-based Amplitude, which confidentially filed for a direct listing in July, was valued at $4 billion after raising $150 million from Sequoia Capital and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC in June.

Stock of the company opened at $50 per share, up from the reference price of $35 per share.

Amplitude provides data analytics tools that enable companies to optimize their products. Its customers include NBCUniversal, PayPal Holdings Ltd, Peloton Interactive Inc and Instacart.

It has benefited from the accelerated digital transformation during the pandemic, as companies seek to optimize customer experience online by using analytical tools.

It reported $72 million in revenue for the first half of the year, a 56% jump year over year, compared with a loss of $16.5 million.

The seven-year-old company chose to go public through a direct listing, an alternative to an initial public offering that has gain traction among companies after Spotify Technology SA pioneered it in 2018.

In a direct listing, companies are allowed to list on the stock market without selling shares. They set a reference price but no shares are sold in advance at that price, unlike in an IPO where shares are sold to institutional investors at a set price.

"Traditional IPOs severely under-price companies," said Spenser Skates, Amplitude Co-founder and CEO, who has been a proponent of direct listing. "There's a great window for companies to go out this year. This is about as fast as we could do it."

Investors see Amplitude's strong debut as a catalyst for other tech companies who are exploring ways to go public.

"This is a watershed moment for direct listings. I think the entire market is looking at Amplitude to see how it does, because it looks like many of the software companies that will go public in the next 12 to 18 months in terms of size, growth and not being well-known household names," said Neeraj Agrawal, partner at Battery Ventures, an early investor in Amplitude.

Morgan Stanley advised Amplitude on the direct listing. (Reporting by Krystal Hu and Echo Wang in New York and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Mark Porter)


ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION -2.08% 55.1 Delayed Quote.7.42%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. -3.57% 263.65 Delayed Quote.16.73%
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. -2.86% 89.465 Delayed Quote.-39.32%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.12% 469.8 End-of-day quote.-16.70%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25 787 M - -
Net income 2021 4 167 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 035 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 77,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 321 B 321 B -
EV / Sales 2021 12,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,72x
Nbr of Employees 26 500
Free-Float 90,4%
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Last Close Price 273,39 $
Average target price 328,59 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Rainey CFO & Executive VP-Global Customer Operations
John J. Donahoe Chairman
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jonathan Christodoro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.16.73%321 242
VISA4.97%488 317
MASTERCARD0.34%352 052
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.36.76%47 343
NUVEI CORPORATION98.80%17 043
AVAST PLC5.67%8 060