Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PayPal Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PYPL   US70450Y1038

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-02 pm EST
74.66 USD   -4.93%
05:46aClass Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind PayPal Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 5, 2022
PR
12/02New Zealand Visa For Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish and Singapore Citizens
AQ
12/01The Downside To Preliminary Motions : Ontario Court Declines To Grant Summary Judgment To Defendant In Banking Fees Case
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind PayPal Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 5, 2022

12/05/2022 | 05:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention PayPal Holdings, Inc. ("PayPal") (NASDAQ: PYPL) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased PayPal common stock between February 3, 2021, and February 1, 2022, inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in PayPal, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/paypal-class-action-loss-submission-form?prid=34216&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against PayPal includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants had inflated the Company's vitally important Net New Active Accounts metric guidance through an usually large use of marketing campaigns that were easily susceptible to fraud; i.e. the creation of millions of illegitimate accounts which were created for the sole purpose of taking advantage of cash incentives for account creation; (2) defendants used these marketing campaigns and other incentives to hide the Company's true churn rate and declining levels of engagement with the platform; and (3) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and /or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: December 5, 2022

Aggrieved PayPal investors only have until December 5, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-paypal-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-december-5-2022-301692881.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
05:46aClass Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind PayPal Investors of a Lead Pla..
PR
12/02New Zealand Visa For Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish and Singapore Citizens
AQ
12/01The Downside To Preliminary Motions : Ontario Court Declines To Grant Summary Judgment To ..
AQ
11/30New Zealand Visa For Argentina, Hong Kong, Brazilian and Canadian
AQ
11/29Canada Visa For Dutch, Australian, Belgium and Portuguese
AQ
11/29New Zealand Visa For Bahrain, Lithuania, Taiwan and Finland
AQ
11/28Black Friday Spending Grows From Last Year as Analysts Cheer Shopping Data
MT
11/28New Zealand Visa For Malaysian, Norwegian, Israeli and Danish
AQ
11/24Canada Visa For Chile, Denmark, Portuguese and Dutch Citizens
AQ
11/23Polish regulator UOKiK starts proceedings against PayPal
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations