Crypto exchange Binance.US valued at $4.5 bln in first external funding round

April 6 (Reuters) - Crypto exchange Binance.US said on
Wednesday it had raised more than $200 million in a seed funding
round at a pre-money valuation of $4.5 billion.
Launched in 2019, the company is operated by BAM Trading
services, the U.S. partner of Binance, the world's biggest
crypto exchange by trading volume. Binance.US and Binance have a
licensing agreement but operate as separate legal entities.
Binance.US said RRE Ventures, Foundation Capital, Original
Capital, VanEck and Circle Ventures were among the investors
that participated in the fundraise, which was its first external
funding round.
It added that the funds would be used to invest in its spot
trading platform and toward the development of new products and
services.
Last month, Binance rejected calls for a blanket ban on all
Russian users after Moscow invaded Ukraine.
Its decision last month to stay in Russia, which was a
divergence from mainstream finance firms such as PayPal Holdings
Ltd and Visa Inc, had irked the Ukrainian
government.
Binance has also been trying to deepen links with the United
Arab Emirates as the country tries to style itself as the
world's new digital assets hub.
The crypto industry continues to face the wrath of
regulators internationally, who worry about how a meltdown in
crypto assets, seen as highly volatile and opaque, will feed
into the wider financial sector, leading to a global push for
more regulation.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta and Amy Caren Daniel)