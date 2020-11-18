Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PayPal Holdings, Inc.    PYPL

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fintech startup Affirm's IPO filing shows revenue surge amid lending boom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 05:41pm EST

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Lending startup Affirm Holdings Inc disclosed its application for an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, lining up with other high-profile Silicon Valley firms such as DoorDash and Airbnb to float their shares by the end of the year.

The company, founded by PayPal Holdings Inc co-founder Max Levchin, revealed that revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30 nearly doubled to about $174 million from a year earlier. Net loss narrowed to $15.3 million, from $30.8 million.

Consumer-facing fintechs have seen a boost to their business during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people have been staying at home to avoid catching the virus and have increasingly been managing their finances online. Levchin started Affirm in 2012 to give consumers without credit history or savings accounts access to small loans. The startup offers financing for online purchases such as a couch or guitar, that can be paid back in monthly installments.

The San Francisco-based company had confidentially filed for an IPO in October and will list on the Nasdaq under the symbol 'AFRM'. It filed for an IPO of up to $100 million, but that is a placeholder amount and is expected to change.

Its major investors include Peter Thiel's venture firm Founders Fund, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, Scottish asset manager Baillie Gifford, venture capital firm Spark Capital and Fidelity Management and Research Company LLC.

In April 2019, Affirm raised $300 million in a funding round that was led by Thrive Capital and included actor Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary's Sound Ventures.

The round valued Affirm at nearly $3 billion, but the IPO could value it at more than double that figure, people familiar with the matter have said.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Allen & Company are the lead underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MORGAN STANLEY 0.00% 58.81 Delayed Quote.15.04%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.82% 11801.603399 Delayed Quote.32.89%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. -1.13% 190.12 Delayed Quote.77.78%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.16% 224.3 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
05:41pFintech startup Affirm's IPO filing shows revenue surge amid lending boom
RE
05:24pPAYPAL : Max Levchin's Affirm makes IPO filing public
RE
12:49pGoogle redesigns Pay app, opens waitlist for bank accounts with Citi
RE
04:27aPAYPAL : Cash cards for kids - digital banks race to capture the next generation
RE
03:46aPAYPAL : Taxi Companies in Scandinavia Go Contactless and COVID-safe with HIPS P..
AQ
01:16aWorld shares slip as U.S. retail sales dampen vaccine euphoria
RE
11/16PAYPAL : Great opportunities of the Fintech Market in November 2020 according to..
AQ
11/16A Little-Known Payments Provider Grows Into One of Europe's Most Valuable Fin..
DJ
11/12INFOGRAPHIC : 38.2% Jump in PayPal Transaction Volume Compared to Last Year & Re..
AQ
11/11PAYPAL : Bots inc accelerates development of world's first bitcoin atm consortiu..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 424 M - -
Net income 2020 3 396 M - -
Net cash 2020 8 313 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 65,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 225 B 225 B -
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales 2021 8,39x
Nbr of Employees 23 200
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 221,17 $
Last Close Price 190,12 $
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Donahoe Chairman
John D. Rainey Chief Financial Officer
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John H. Kunze SVP-Global Consumer Product & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.77.78%225 316
VISA INC.12.14%447 729
MASTERCARD INCORPORATED12.34%335 465
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.27.01%27 892
AVAST PLC-2.03%6 046
XIAMEN MEIYA PICO INFORMATION CO.,LTD.35.09%2 858
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ