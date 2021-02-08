Goldman appoints Swati Bhatia, David Stark to lead roles in consumer banking

Bhatia, formerly the chief payments risk officer at digital payments company Stripe, will serve as the head of the bank's direct to consumer business, Goldman Sachs said in a statement.

She also held leadership roles at PayPal Holdings Inc and credit card firm Capital One Financial Corp.

Stark, a Goldman Sachs partner since 2018 and who has played a crucial role in the launch of the company's consumer banking unit Marcus, will lead large partnerships, the bank said.

