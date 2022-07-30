Indonesia blocks Yahoo, Paypal, gaming websites over licence breaches

JAKARTA, July 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia has blocked search
engine website Yahoo, payments firm PayPal and several
gaming websites due to failure to comply with licensing rules,
an official said on Saturday, sparking a backlash on social
media.
Registration is required under rules released in late
November 2020 and will give authorities broad powers to compel
platforms to disclose data of certain users, and take down
content deemed unlawful or that "disturbs public order" within
four hours if urgent and 24 hours if not.
Several tech companies had rushed to register in days
leading up to the deadline, which had been extended until
Friday, including Alphabet Inc's, Meta Platforms Inc's
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp and Amazon.com Inc
.
Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, a senior official at Indonesia's
Communications Ministry, said in a text message websites that
have been blocked include Yahoo, PayPal and gaming sites like
Steam, Dota2, Counter-Strike and EpicGames, among others.
PayPal, Yahoo's parent private equity firm Apollo Global
Management and U.S. game developer Valve Corporation, which runs
Steam, Dota and Counter-Strike, did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. EpicGames could not be reached for
comment.
Hashtags like "BlokirKominfo" (block Communication
Ministry), Epic Games and PayPal trended on Indonesian Twitter,
with many writing messages criticising the government's move as
hurting Indonesia's online gaming industry and freelance workers
who use PayPal.
Pangerapan said the government will find a solution for
people to withdraw their deposits from PayPal, which may include
reopening access to its website for a short period, he told
Metro TV.
Authorities would unblock the websites if they comply with
registration rules, he said, defending the measure as protection
for Indonesian internet users.
With an estimated 191 million internet users and a young,
social-media savvy population, the Southeast Asian nation is a
significant market for a host of tech platforms.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Stephen Coates and
David Evans)