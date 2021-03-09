Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PayPal Holdings, Inc.    PYPL

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/09 03:59:18 pm
242.03 USD   +7.05%
02:58pJPMORGAN CHASE  : to Shut Down Chase Pay Digital Wallet by End of March
MT
11:19aTech Stocks Lead Broad Market Rebound
DJ
03/08SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Holding Late Gains
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JPMorgan to wind down digital wallet Chase Pay

03/09/2021 | 03:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A JPMorgan Chase & Co building is shown in Irvine, California

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co will discontinue its Chase Pay digital wallet at the end of the month, according to a notice on the bank's website.

The option to pay through Chase Pay will be removed from all merchant apps and websites, the notice said, adding that customers could instead link their Chase credit cards to their preferred shopping sites or apps and to PayPal accounts.(https://bit.ly/3btmR32)

In an effort to expand the digital wallet's reach, JPMorgan had partnered with payments processor PayPal Holdings Inc in 2017, which allowed users to link their Chase Pay and PayPal accounts and use reward points to make purchases.

A bank spokesman said the bank has incorporated some of Chase Pay's more popular features, like receipt capture, Pay with Points and others, into the bank's mobile app and website.

"In addition, we are working closely with our merchant clients on ways to integrate our digital experiences within their own respective sites," said bank spokesman Pablo Rodriguez.

JPMorgan's latest move comes a year after the bank shut down the digital wallet's mobile app. Chase Pay started in 2015 to compete with rivals including Apple Pay. (https://bwnews.pr/2PJN5pr)

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
All news about PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
02:58pJPMORGAN CHASE  : to Shut Down Chase Pay Digital Wallet by End of March
MT
11:19aTech Stocks Lead Broad Market Rebound
DJ
03/08SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Holding Late Gains
MT
03/08PAYPAL  : Cryptocurrency Business Likely to Contribute to 2021 EPS, Revenue Grow..
MT
03/08SECTOR UPDATE : Large Gains for Financial Stocks This Afternoon
MT
03/08PAYPAL  : Buys Curv to Expand Support for Cryptocurrencies, Digital Assets
DJ
03/08STREET COLOR : PayPal Paying Less Than $200 Mln to Acquire Curve: CNBC
MT
03/08PAYPAL  : to buy Israeli digital asset security provider Curv
RE
03/08PAYPAL  : to Acquire Israel-Based Curv for Undisclosed Sum
MT
03/08STREET COLOR : PayPal Holdings to Acquire Crypto Asset Security Firm Curv - Term..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25 673 M - -
Net income 2021 3 643 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 172 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 73,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 265 B 265 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,00x
EV / Sales 2022 8,14x
Nbr of Employees 26 500
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 305,15 $
Last Close Price 226,09 $
Spread / Highest target 65,9%
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Rainey CFO & Executive VP-Global Customer Operations
John J. Donahoe Chairman
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jonathan Christodoro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-3.46%264 791
VISA INC.0.70%470 778
MASTERCARD INCORPORATED1.10%368 865
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-6.73%32 234
AVAST PLC-21.86%5 970
MIMECAST LIMITED-28.78%2 606
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ