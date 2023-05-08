Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PayPal Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PYPL   US70450Y1038

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-05 pm EDT
74.97 USD   +4.40%
06:13aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stocks Futures Struggle as Markets Gear for CPI Print
DJ
06:03aMarketmind: Debt ceiling countdown
RE
05/05S&P 500 Down For The Week on Concerns About Further Banking Contagion, Interest Rates
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marketmind: Debt ceiling countdown

05/08/2023 | 06:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Amanda Cooper.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen didn't pull any punches on Sunday when she said failure to resolve the impasse over the debt ceiling in time could trigger a "constitutional crisis". And not just that. The last time there was a major showdown over the debt limit in 2011, it cost the United States its prized triple-A credit rating. A repeat would call the federal government's creditworthiness into question, Yellen says.

Scope Ratings, which is seen as the leading European credit rating agency, on Friday said it had placed the United States' AA long-term issuer rating under review for a possible downgrade.

This is the last full week lawmakers in Washington have to hash out an agreement. According to the legislative calendar, there are only six days this month when the House and the Senate are in session when President Joe Biden is in Washington.

Biden, who meets congressional leaders on Tuesday, last week sharply criticized "MAGA" Republicans for their refusal to vote in a higher federal debt ceiling, signalling that there would be little compromise on May 9.

"The last thing this country needs ... is a manufactured crisis," he said.

Graphic: World markets hunker down as US debt ceiling looms - https://www.reuters.com/graphics/USA-DEBT/xmpjkyowovr/graphic.jpg

Most analysts believe there will be a resolution to the crisis in time, but markets show investors are not taking any chances. The cost of insuring against the risk of a U.S. sovereign default has soared to its highest since at least 2011 and is on a par with that of China, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The yield on a one-month T-bill, which matures roughly around the time of the deadline, is now at its furthest above that on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note in at least 20 years, showing the premium that investors now demand to hold very short-term U.S. debt.

Monthly payrolls data on Friday, which showed the U.S. economy created far more jobs than expected last month, is adding to the case for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer.

Five hundred basis points worth of interest-rate rises in just over a year and the hottest inflation in decades have put the strength of the U.S. economy, and its banking system in particular, to the test.

The collapse of three mid-tier lenders in a few weeks has severely shaken consumer and investor faith. So Monday's Federal Reserve's Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey is likely to attract a lot more attention than usual.

The 'SLOOS', which includes up to 80 large domestic banks and 24 U.S. branches and agencies of foreign banks, will show the extent to which lenders say credit has tightened in the first quarter of the year.

Goldman Sachs says it expects to see 60.2% of respondents reporting a tightening in lending standards, which the bank says is "a level tighter than the dot-com crisis but less extreme than during the financial crisis or the height of the pandemic".

Key developments that could provide more direction to U.S. markets later on Monday:

* March wholesale inventories

* Three and six-month Treasury bill auctions

* KKR & Co. Q1 earnings

* PayPal Q1 earnings

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. 3.85% 51.51 Delayed Quote.10.97%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 4.40% 74.97 Delayed Quote.5.27%
All news about PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
06:13aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stocks Futures Struggle as Markets Gear ..
DJ
06:03aMarketmind: Debt ceiling countdown
RE
05/05S&P 500 Down For The Week on Concerns About Further Banking Contagion, Interest Rates
MT
05/04Paypal's 2022 Global Impact Report : Transforming Digital Payments to Create Economic Oppo..
PU
05/04Paypal : 2022 Global Impact Report
PU
04/28Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gaining Late Friday
MT
04/28Sector Update: Financial
MT
04/28PayPal Holdings Launches Crypto Transfers for Venmo Customers
MT
04/26Exclusive-Peter Thiel, Republican megadonor, won't fund candidates in 2024 -..
RE
04/25New Zealand Visa For Bahrain, Taiwan, Finland, Lithuania and Estonian Citizens
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 29 399 M - -
Net income 2023 3 828 M - -
Net Debt 2023 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 84 177 M 84 177 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,87x
EV / Sales 2024 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 29 900
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 74,97 $
Average target price 102,75 $
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel H. Schulman Chief Executive Officer-Designee
Gabrielle L. Rabinovitch Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John J. Donahoe Chairman
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.5.27%84 177
VISA, INC.11.56%474 951
MASTERCARD, INC.10.62%364 515
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.18.94%4 242
XIAMEN MEIYA PICO INFORMATION CO.,LTD.71.00%2 735
TOPSEC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC.10.81%1 851
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer