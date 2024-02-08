AGL Energy Narrows Annual Profit Guidance

The company also expects a full-year underlying net profit of A$680 million-A$780 million, representing a tighter range than before.

Disney Turns to Taylor Swift, 'Fortnite' to Bolster Its Fortunes

CEO Bob Iger is charting the entertainment giant's future, from investment in Epic Games to exclusive concert footage, streaming sports and a "Moana" sequel.

Amazon's Newest Competitors Are Stepping Into Its Territory-Literally

Shein and TikTok are expanding in Amazon's backyard and recruiting its employees.

Streaming Venture From ESPN, Fox and Warner Blindsides Sports Leagues

The NFL and NBA are digesting the details behind a new platform that looms over their businesses.

How a No-Frills Carrier Became One of America's Best Airlines

More fliers are turning to Allegiant as it develops a reputation for reliability. But they have to accept its limitations.

After 'Barbie' boom, Mattel is cutting costs - and buying back stock

The toy maker's cost cuts would follow layoffs by rival Hasbro amid a slowdown in demand for toys.

Arm stock soars 20% as chip maker sees 'signs of recovery' in broader market

U.S.-listed shares of Arm Holdings PLC rallied 20% after hours Wednesday after the chip designer raised guidance for the year, saying it is seeing green shoots in the semiconductor market.

PayPal earnings outlook disappoints as CEO says he's looking to rebuild trust

PayPal's CEO says he wants to "put points on the board" before factoring new products into forecasts.

Carlyle Revamps Pay Structure While Setting New Financial Targets

The private-equity firm swung to quarterly loss but saw its stock-price rise after it unveiled a pay overhaul that will give investors a bigger piece of management fees.

New York Community Bancorp looks to sell rent-regulated commercial real estate after surprise quarterly loss

The loan sale relates to three rent-regulated properties in New York City, a pain point for lenders.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-24 0115ET