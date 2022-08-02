Log in
    PYPL   US70450Y1038

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-02 pm EDT
89.63 USD   +1.20%
05:58pPaypal holdings inc expects to reduce headcount to cut back on c…
RE
05:05pPaypal Q2 Adjusted EPS Drops, Revenue Rises; Company Sets Q3 Outlook, Updates 2022 Guidance
MT
04:41pPAYPAL : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC EXPECTS TO REDUCE HEADCOUNT TO CUT BACK ON C…

08/02/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC EXPECTS TO REDUCE HEADCOUNT TO CUT BACK ON COSTS - CONF CALL


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 28 177 M - -
Net income 2022 2 570 M - -
Net cash 2022 8 069 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 103 B 103 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,35x
EV / Sales 2023 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 30 900
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 88,57 $
Average target price 112,10 $
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gabrielle L. Rabinovitch CFO & Senior VP-Finance Investor Relations
John J. Donahoe Chairman
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-53.04%102 562
VISA, INC.-2.47%437 268
MASTERCARD, INC.-2.44%338 753
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-8.82%50 581
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.-37.57%2 591
XIAMEN MEIYA PICO INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-25.54%1 593