Equities
United States
Nasdaq
PayPal Holdings, Inc.
News
Summary
PYPL
US70450Y1038
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
(PYPL)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00 2022-08-02 pm EDT
89.63
USD
+1.20%
05:58p
Paypal holdings inc expects to reduce headcount to cut back on c…
RE
05:05p
Paypal Q2 Adjusted EPS Drops, Revenue Rises; Company Sets Q3 Outlook, Updates 2022 Guidance
MT
04:41p
PAYPAL
: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC EXPECTS TO REDUCE HEADCOUNT TO CUT BACK ON C…
08/02/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC EXPECTS TO REDUCE HEADCOUNT TO CUT BACK ON COSTS - CONF CALL
© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
07/27
Berenberg Bank Adjusts PayPal Holdings' Price Target to $145 From $190, Maintains Buy R..
MT
07/25
Oppenheimer Adjusts PayPal Holdings Price Target to $101 From $118, Maintains Outperfor..
MT
07/21
KeyBanc Adjusts PayPal Holdings' Price Target to $100 from $125, Keeps Overweight
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
28 177 M
-
-
Net income 2022
2 570 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
8 069 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
39,9x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
103 B
103 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
3,35x
EV / Sales 2023
2,79x
Nbr of Employees
30 900
Free-Float
88,8%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
47
Last Close Price
88,57 $
Average target price
112,10 $
Spread / Average Target
26,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel H. Schulman
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gabrielle L. Rabinovitch
CFO & Senior VP-Finance Investor Relations
John J. Donahoe
Chairman
Sripada Shivananda
Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Archana Deskus
Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
-53.04%
102 562
VISA, INC.
-2.47%
437 268
MASTERCARD, INC.
-2.44%
338 753
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.
-8.82%
50 581
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.
-37.57%
2 591
XIAMEN MEIYA PICO INFORMATION CO.,LTD.
-25.54%
1 593
More Results
