    PYPL   US70450Y1038

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:37 2022-11-03 pm EDT
69.05 USD   -13.09%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC SAYS U.S. ECOMMERCE GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE DIG…

11/03/2022 | 06:00pm EDT
PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC SAYS U.S. ECOMMERCE GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE DIGITS IN Q3 - CONF CALL


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27 872 M - -
Net income 2022 1 849 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 831 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 47,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 91 882 M 91 882 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
EV / Sales 2023 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 30 900
Free-Float 88,2%
Managers and Directors
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gabrielle L. Rabinovitch CFO, Treasurer & SVP-Investor Relations
John J. Donahoe Chairman
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-57.87%91 882
VISA, INC.-7.27%385 839
MASTERCARD, INC.-10.99%307 494
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-12.83%48 407
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.-15.84%3 286
TOPSEC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC.-41.89%1 774