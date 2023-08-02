PAYPAL SAYS AS INFLATION COOLS, CO EXPECTS TO SEE DISCRETIONARY SPENDING RISE
Today at 05:28 pm
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06:09:17 2023-08-02 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|68.00 USD
|-7.11%
|-0.25%
|+2.85%
|Aug. 02
|Aug. 02
|PAYPAL SAYS CO EXPECTS BRANDED CHECKOUT VOLUMES TO STRENGTHEN TH…
PAYPAL SAYS AS INFLATION COOLS, CO EXPECTS TO SEE DISCRETIONARY SPENDING RISE
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|67.91 USD
|-7.23%
|-0.31%
|84 270 M $
|PAYPAL SAYS CO EXPECTS BRANDED CHECKOUT VOLUMES TO STRENGTHEN TH…
|PAYPAL SAYS CO IS IN THE FINAL STAGES OF SELECTING A NEW CEO - C…
|PayPal Issues 3Q Guidance, Raises 2023 EPS Outlook
|PayPal 2Q Revenue Higher, Swings to Profit
|PayPal's underwhelming margin eclipses gains from upbeat consumer spending
|PayPal's Q2 Non-GAAP Earnings, Net Revenue Rise; 2023 Adjusted Earnings Guidance Maintained
|PayPal Holdings Q2 Total Payment Volume at $376.5 Billion, vs Visible Alpha Analyst Consensus of $369.1 Billion
|PayPal Holdings Active Customer Accounts in Q2 at 431 Million, vs Visible Alpha Analyst Consensus of 432.8 Million
|PayPal forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates as consumers shrug inflation worries
|Rude awakening
|Futures Track Lower Pre-Bell as Fitch Cuts US' Long-Term Rating; Asia, Europe Fall
|Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; Palantir Technologies Poised to Fall, Yell to Rise
|North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Slide on Fitch Downgrade
|Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; SoFi Technologies Poised to Fall, PayPal to Rise
|EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Could Teeter Ahead of Eurozone Economic Data
|A history of X
|Microsoft Integrating PayPal's Pay Later Offering in US, UK, Other Countries
|Microsoft Integrating PayPal's Pay Later Offering in Several Countries
|Venmo to Become Available for Payment in Microsoft Store
|Microsoft Deepens Relationship with Paypal to Offer Simple, Flexible Payment Options
|BTIG Research Raises PayPal's Price Target to $90 From $85, Maintains Buy Rating
|Some Airbnb hosts try to beat Argentina's inflation with dollar rates and tax avoidance
|UK city minister to warn banks over "de-banking" customers
|KKR boosts chemicals portfolio with $1.3 billion deal for Chase
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+2.78%
|84 270 M $
|+12.81%
|3 843 M $
|+37.95%
|2 144 M $
|-1.60%
|1 609 M $
|+32.82%
|1 161 M $
|+20.34%
|996 M $
|-31.72%
|276 M $
|-5.56%
|229 M $
|-4.09%
|227 M $
|+20.00%
|189 M $