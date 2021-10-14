Log in
    PYPL   US70450Y1038

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
PYPL Upcoming Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2021

10/14/2021 | 11:03am EDT
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PayPal Holdings, Inc. (“PayPal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PYPL) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired PayPal securities between February 9, 2017 and July 28, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/pypl.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PayPal had deficient disclosure controls and procedures; (2) as a result, PayPal’s business practices with respect to PayPal Credit remained non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (3) PayPal’s practices regarding payment of interchange rates related to its debit cards were likewise non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (4) accordingly, PayPal’s revenues derived from its PayPal Credit and debit card practices were in part the subject of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; (5) all the foregoing subjected the Company to an increased risk of regulatory investigation and enforcement; and (6) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/pypl or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in PayPal you have until October 19, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25 788 M - -
Net income 2021 4 171 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 035 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 72,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 301 B 301 B -
EV / Sales 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales 2022 9,09x
Nbr of Employees 26 500
Free-Float 90,4%
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Last Close Price 256,36 $
Average target price 328,80 $
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
Managers and Directors
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Rainey CFO & Executive VP-Global Customer Operations
John J. Donahoe Chairman
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jonathan Christodoro Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.9.46%301 231
VISA1.71%473 132
MASTERCARD-3.25%337 822
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.41.95%49 140
NUVEI CORPORATION100.93%17 942
AVAST PLC4.56%7 937