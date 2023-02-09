Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PayPal Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PYPL   US70450Y1038

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:48:26 2023-02-09 pm EST
77.63 USD   -2.63%
05:48pPayPal Sees $100 Million Charge in Restructuring Costs
DJ
05:28pPayPal 4Q Earnings Beat Analysts Views, CEO to Retire -- Earnings Review
DJ
05:16pPayPal Fourth-Quarter Results Rise Amid Higher Payment Volume; CEO Dan Schulman Plans to Retire
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PayPal 4Q Earnings Beat Analysts Views, CEO to Retire -- Earnings Review

02/09/2023 | 05:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Sabela Ojea


PayPal Holdings Inc. reported earnings for the fourth quarter on Thursday. Here's what you need to know:


--REVENUE: PayPal reported revenue of $7.38 billion for the last three months of 2022, slightly missing analysts expectations of $7.39 billion for the quarter, according to FactSet. This compares with 6.92 billion for the same period a year earlier. In November, the company said it forecast revenue reaching $7.38 billion in the fourth quarter.

--ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Stripping out one-time items, the digital payments giant's earnings per share came in at $1.24, beating analysts expectations of $1.20, according to FactSet. Three months ago, PayPal said it expected to report adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.18 and $1.20 for the fourth quarter.


WHAT WE WATCHED:


-TOTAL PAYMENT VALUE: The company's fourth-quarter total payment value grew 5% to $357.38 billion, it said.

-MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS: The company's total active accounts increased 2% to 435 million by the end of the year, the company said. It added 2.9 million net new active accounts in the fourth quarter.

-1Q GUIDANCE: PayPal expects revenue to grow 7.5% in the first quarter of 2023 and adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $1.08 to $1.10 a share from $0.88 for the same period a year earlier.

-2023 GUIDANCE: The company also forecasts adjusted earnings per share to grow to $4.87 for 2023 from $4.13 a year earlier.

-1Q RESTRUCTURING CHARGE: PayPal said it expects to book an estimated restructuring charge of about $100 million in the first quarter of 2023. Late in January, the company said it would cut its global workforce by about 7%, or about 2,000 employees, to adjust to current macroeconomic conditions.

-CEO TO RETIRE: PayPal said that Chief Executive Dan Schulman intends to leave the company on Dec. 31 but will remain on the board. The company didn't name a successor, but said it is working with a search firm to find Mr. Schulman's replacement. He joined the group in 2014.

-TIES WITH APPLE INC.: The company didn't provide an update on its ties with Apple. In November, PayPal said expanding ties with Apple could benefit PayPal and Venmo merchants and consumers. Additionally, PayPal said that customers would be able to add PayPal and Venmo network-branded credit and debit cards to Apple Wallet in 2023, and use them wherever Apple Pay is accepted, among other offerings.

-SHARE REPURCHASES: PayPal conducted $4.2 billion of share repurchases during 2022, representing 82% of its free-cash flow. In 2023, share repurchases are expected to represent about 75% of the company's free-cash flow, it added.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1728ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.69% 150.87 Delayed Quote.16.92%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. -1.63% 78.42 Delayed Quote.11.93%
All news about PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
05:48pPayPal Sees $100 Million Charge in Restructuring Costs
DJ
05:28pPayPal 4Q Earnings Beat Analysts Views, CEO to Retire -- Earnings Review
DJ
05:16pPayPal Fourth-Quarter Results Rise Amid Higher Payment Volume; CEO Dan Schulman Plans t..
MT
05:11pPaypal : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:09pPaypal ceo says co will save $600 million in costs in 2023 - con…
RE
05:02pPayPal CEO Dan Schulman Plans to Retire at Year-End; Board Retains Search Firm for Succ..
MT
05:02pPayPal Active Customer Accounts in Q4 at 435 Million, vs Visible Alpha Analyst Consensu..
MT
05:02pPayPal Q4 Total Payment Volume at $357.4 Billion, vs Visible Alpha Analyst Consensus of..
MT
05:01pPayPal Holdings Posts Higher Q4 Results; Issues Q1, Full-year EPS Outlooks; CEO to Reti..
MT
04:43pPayPal CEO to Leave by End of 2023
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27 501 M - -
Net income 2022 2 472 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 620 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 90 883 M 90 883 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,21x
EV / Sales 2023 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 30 900
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 79,72 $
Average target price 106,39 $
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gabrielle L. Rabinovitch CFO, Treasurer & SVP-Investor Relations
John J. Donahoe Chairman
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.11.93%90 883
VISA, INC.10.80%473 414
MASTERCARD, INC.6.51%354 055
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.19.06%50 234
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.14.92%4 073
TOPSEC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC.14.71%1 933