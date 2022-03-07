PayPal : A Message From PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Regarding The Events In Ukraine

Dan Schulman, President and CEO

The following excerpts are from a message I shared with PayPal employees:

PayPal supports the Ukrainian people and stands with the international community in condemning Russia's violent military aggression in Ukraine. The tragedy taking place in Ukraine is devastating for all of us, wherever we are in the world.

I want to share with you that we have suspended PayPal services in Russia. We have worked closely with governments and partners to actively comply with all applicable laws and sanctions and to fulfill our responsibilities to our global customers. We are also doing all we can to support our employees in Russia during this deeply difficult time.

In the days since we launched our consumer-focused giving campaigns, our customers have donated over three million dollars to international relief charities providing humanitarian aid within Ukraine and refugee support. These relief organizations include the International Rescue Committee (IRC), UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Direct Relief, Save the Children and many others working on the ground in Ukraine and with refugees in surrounding nations. Our giving campaigns are now actively raising humanitarian relief funds from donors in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland and Italy. We will continue to make our campaigns available to other countries in the coming days, including Spain, Netherlands and Poland.

We remain steadfast in our commitment to bring our unique capabilities and resources to bear to support humanitarian relief to those suffering in Ukraine who desperately need assistance. We will also continue to care for each other as a global employee community during this difficult and consequential time.