PayPal : Affirm posts smaller loss on pandemic driven e-commerce boost

02/11/2021 | 04:13pm EST
Feb 11 (Reuters) - Affirm Holdings Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss in its maiden results as a publicly traded company on Thursday, as more people used its buy now, pay later service to shop online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Affirm, founded by PayPal Holdings Inc's co-founder Max Levchin, reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $31.6 million, or 45 cents per share, for the second quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $44.2 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 81 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
