PayPal : Affirm posts smaller loss on pandemic driven e-commerce boost

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Affirm Holdings Inc reported a
smaller quarterly loss in its maiden results as a publicly
traded company on Thursday, as more people used its buy now, pay
later service to shop online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Affirm, founded by PayPal Holdings Inc's co-founder
Max Levchin, reported a net loss attributable to common
stockholders of $31.6 million, or 45 cents per share, for the
second quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $44.2
million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 81 cents per
share, according to Refinitiv IBES data. It was not immediately
clear if the numbers were comparable.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Aditya Soni)