  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PayPal Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PYPL   US70450Y1038

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
97.66 USD   +2.79%
04:48pPayPal Names Gabrielle Rabinovitch Interim CFO as Blake Jorgensen Takes Health Leave
DJ
04:46pPAYPAL HOLDINGS CFO BLAKE JORGENSEN TAKES MEDICAL LEAVE : Bloomberg
MT
04:33pPayPal Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen Taking Leave of Absence
MT
PayPal : CFO Blake Jorgensen Takes Medical Leave

09/14/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE

PayPal CFO Blake Jorgensen Takes Medical Leave

9/14/2022

E

Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL), is taking a leave of absence for health reasons.

The Board of Directors has appointed Gabrielle Rabinovitch to serve as acting Chief Financial O

the duties of the principal

Chief Financial O

Relations and Treasurer. Ms. Rabinovitch served as PayPal's interim Chief Financial O

joining the company in August.

Below is a note PayPal President and CEO Dan Schulman shared with employees:

I want to share with you the news that Blake Jorgensen, our colleague and Chief Financial O

leave of absence from PayPal to address a treatable medical condition. Blake has been fully immersed in serving

the company during his

recovery.

During Blake's leave, Gabrielle Rabinovitch will step in as acting Chief Financial O

a tremendous job as interim CFO, and the Board and I have the utmost con

to serve PayPal.

While we will all miss Blake during his leave, wellness is one of our core values and I believe deeply that doing what

is needed to prioritize health and wellness must always take precedence. I know I speak for our entire PayPal

community in wishing Blake a full recovery and good health.

Dan

Disclaimer

PayPal Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 20:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
