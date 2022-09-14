NEWS RELEASE

PayPal CFO Blake Jorgensen Takes Medical Leave

9/14/2022

Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL), is taking a leave of absence for health reasons.

The Board of Directors has appointed Gabrielle Rabinovitch to serve as acting Chief Financial O

the duties of the principal

Chief Financial O

Relations and Treasurer. Ms. Rabinovitch served as PayPal's interim Chief Financial O

joining the company in August.

Below is a note PayPal President and CEO Dan Schulman shared with employees:

I want to share with you the news that Blake Jorgensen, our colleague and Chief Financial O

leave of absence from PayPal to address a treatable medical condition. Blake has been fully immersed in serving

the company during his

recovery.

During Blake's leave, Gabrielle Rabinovitch will step in as acting Chief Financial O

a tremendous job as interim CFO, and the Board and I have the utmost con

to serve PayPal.

While we will all miss Blake during his leave, wellness is one of our core values and I believe deeply that doing what

is needed to prioritize health and wellness must always take precedence. I know I speak for our entire PayPal

community in wishing Blake a full recovery and good health.