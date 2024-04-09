Eden G. Egziabher Founder, Makina Cafe 2024 Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement 2023 Annual Report

Eden G. Egziabher Makina Cafe Long Island City, NY Makina Cafe founder Eden Egziabher was raised amidst a vibrant mix of Ethiopian, Eritrean, and Italian cultures, creating a mosaic of ﬂavors found on her menu. Eden relies on PayPal Zettle to allow New Yorkers to quickly and easily pay for their meals, and she loves the seamless experience of using PayPal to pay her vendors.

Message from Our President and CEO Dear Stockholders, Colleagues, Customers and Partners: Over the last two and a half decades, PayPal has been at the forefront of e-commerce innovation. In that time, our belief in the importance of embracing change has allowed us to evolve into who we are today - a global leader in commerce with a two-sided network at scale and steadfast commitment to serving our customers. When I stepped into the role of PayPal's President and CEO last September, I knew that to unlock our full potential and drive durable, profitable growth we needed to be more focused and deliberate in every aspect of our business. Since then, I've spent time with PayPal's employees, customers, partners, and stockholders to learn about our greatest strengths, where we need to move faster, what we need to change, and how to instill a culture of innovation that returns PayPal to a position of strength. I'm pleased with what we've been able to accomplish in such a short period of time to reposition PayPal for profitable growth. We've put in place a world-class leadership team and organized the business around the customers we serve - consumers, small businesses, and enterprises. We've narrowed our focus to the products and services that will have the greatest impact for our customers. And we've updated our mission to reflect the evolution of our purpose: revolutionizing commerce globally. We're embracing our roots to reshape commerce for the consumers and merchants around the world who rely on PayPal each day - making it faster and simpler for people to connect with each other and make their money go further. Our entire organization is focused on durable growth priorities that will help solve our customers' most pressing needs and delight them in new ways. We aim to deliver a best-in-class personalized commerce experience, and drive engagement by creating a richer value proposition that makes PayPal the obvious choice for both consumers and businesses. All the investments and improvements we will make this year are guided by a set of new operating principles that we believe will help us drive value creation over time. The principles we will follow are: start with the customer; focus on profitable growth; drive operating leverage over time; set measurable goals and communicate consistently; and maintain a strong balance sheet. We're committed to increasing transparency and accountability, and investing in areas of our business that will drive profitable growth and margin expansion in the years ahead. However, it will take time for these new initiatives and operating model to produce results. 2024 is a transition year focused on execution and moving with velocity to put the organization on a path for long-term success. I know that we're on the right strategic path that will allow this company to fully embrace the future that awaits us. I am grateful to our employees who have shown incredible resolve in solving our customers' greatest challenges and who are working tirelessly to transform PayPal. To our stockholders, customers, and partners, thank you for your continued support and belief in what we can achieve together. Thank you. Alex Chriss President and CEO April 9, 2024

[THIS PAGE INTENTIONALLY LEFT BLANK]

Message from Our Independent Board Chair Dear PayPal Stockholders: 2023 was a pivotal year for PayPal as we welcomed Alex Chriss to our Company and to our Board. While steering the successful CEO search and transition, the Board worked closely with management to navigate a complex macroeconomic environment and deliver solid financial and operational results. Looking ahead, we are inspired by the energy and vision that the new leadership team brings to their roles, and we believe PayPal is well-positioned for future profitable growth. Executive Leadership Transitions One of the Board's key priorities in 2023 was to identify a next-generation leader capable of driving growth across the PayPal platform for years to come. After a rigorous search process, we were thrilled to find in Alex a seasoned executive steeped in technology and product leadership experience with an impressive and proven track record of growing businesses. We are also pleased to have appointed new executives to lead our Finance and People functions, as well as our Global Markets, Small Business & Financial Services and Consumer business units. Their collective expertise, honed through leadership roles at preeminent companies, will be crucial to our path forward. In overseeing these executive transitions, the Board has redoubled our commitment to building relationships with new leaders and ensuring that each of our leaders is cultivating robust talent development processes and succession plans. With this strong leadership team now in place, PayPal is ready to embark on our next chapter of growth and expansion. Board Composition & Oversight Collectively, our Board's balanced and diverse mix of skill sets, experiences and perspectives enables proper oversight of our business as we continue to evolve and grow in a rapidly shifting competitive environment. In particular, the Board's thoughtful approach to risk oversight supports our enterprise-wide global risk and compliance program to safeguard our customers and our platform, which is of the utmost importance. Our Board is committed to continuous improvement, and the annual Board and committee self-evaluations play a critical role in ensuring the continued effectiveness of our Board and each committee. Stakeholder Engagement Robust, ongoing engagement with our stockholders, customers, employees, regulators and other stakeholders is crucial to informing the Board's decision-making process. Since our 2023 Annual Meeting, we've contacted investors representing approximately 50% of our common stock and have engaged with investors holding approximately 19% of our common stock. As part of these efforts, independent directors met with investors representing approximately 12% of our common stock. These discussions covered a variety of subjects, including board composition and oversight, executive compensation and corporate sustainability and impact topics. Stockholders' feedback provides the Board and management with invaluable perspectives, and we look forward to continuing this important dialogue with our stakeholders. On behalf of our Board, thank you for your investment in PayPal. I look forward to discussing these developments further with you at the 2024 Annual Meeting on May 22, which will be held via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PYPL2024. Sincerely yours, John J. Donahoe Independent Board Chair April 9, 2024

[THIS PAGE INTENTIONALLY LEFT BLANK]

Table of Contents Notice of 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders 1 Important Information About PayPal's Virtual Annual Meeting 2 Proxy Statement Summary 3 PROPOSAL 1: Election of Directors 13 Director Nominees 13 Director Biographies 17 Corporate Governance 23 Board Leadership 23 Director Independence 24 Board Committees 24 Board Oversight 28 Executive Succession Planning 31 New Director to be Appointed After Annual Meeting 31 Board and Committee Evaluations 32 Stockholder Engagement 32 Related Person Transactions 35 Director Compensation 37 2023 Director Compensation 37 Deferred Compensation 38 Director Stock Ownership Guidelines 38 2023 Director Compensation Table 39 Corporate Sustainability and Impact Oversight and Management 40 Corporate Sustainability and Impact Governance Structure 40 Corporate Sustainability and Impact Strategy 40 Human Capital Management 42 Stock Ownership Information 45 Information About Our Executive Officers 46 PROPOSAL 2: Advisory Vote to Approve Named Executive Officer Compensation ("say-on-pay" vote) 48 Message from Our Compensation Committee 48 Compensation Discussion and Analysis 51 Named Executive Officers 51 Executive Summary 52 2023 Compensation Framework and Decisions 60 Executive Compensation Program Design 60 Other Compensation Elements 69 Our Structure for Setting Compensation 69 Other Compensation Practices and Policies 71 Compensation Tables 74 Pay versus Performance 88 CEO Pay Ratio Disclosure 92 Equity Compensation Plan Information 93 PROPOSAL 3: Vote to Approve PayPal Holdings, Inc. 2015 Equity Incentive Award Plan, as Amended and 94 Restated PROPOSAL 4: Ratification of the Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Our Independent Auditor for 2024 107 PROPOSAL 5: Stockholder Proposal - Report on Respecting Workforce Civil Liberties 110 PROPOSAL 6: Stockholder Proposal - Bylaw Amendment: Stockholder Approval of Director Compensation 112 Frequently Asked Questions 114 APPENDIX A: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 123 APPENDIX B: PayPal Holdings, Inc. 2015 Equity Incentive Award Plan (marked) 125

Forward-Looking Statements This proxy statement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business, future results of operations or financial condition, new or planned features or services, acquisitions or divestitures, or management strategies). These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "continue," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "project," "forecast" and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, those discussed in the "Risk Factors," "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation except as required by law, to update any of our forward-looking statements after the date of this proxy statement to reflect actual results, new information or future events or circumstances. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Incorporation by Reference All website addresses contained in this proxy statement are intended to provide inactive, textual references only. The content on, or accessible through, any website identified in this proxy statement is not a part of, and is not incorporated by reference into, this proxy statement or in any other report or document that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Notice of 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Wednesday, May 22, 2024 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time Online at: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PYPL2024 There is no physical location for the 2024 Annual Meeting. ITEMS OF BUSINESS Election of the 11 director nominees named in this proxy statement. Advisory vote to approve named executive officer compensation. Approval of the PayPal Holdings, Inc. 2015 Equity Incentive Award Plan, as Amended and Restated. Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent auditor for 2024. Consideration of two stockholder proposals, if properly presented at the Annual Meeting. Such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting. RECORD DATE Wednesday, March 27, 2024 (the "Record Date") Only stockholders of record at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting. PARTICIPATION IN VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING We are pleased to invite you to participate in our Annual Meeting, which will be conducted exclusively online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PYPL2024. See "Important Information About PayPal's Virtual Annual Meeting" on the following page for additional information. The Annual Meeting will begin promptly at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The virtual meeting room will open at 7:45 a.m. Pacific Time for registration. VOTING Your vote is very important to us. Please act as soon as possible to vote your shares, even if you plan to participate in the Annual Meeting. For specific instructions on how to vote your shares, see "Frequently Asked Questions - Voting Information" beginning on page 116 of this proxy statement. REVIEW YOUR PROXY STATEMENT AND VOTE IN ONE OF THREE WAYS: INTERNET BY TELEPHONE BY MAIL Visit the website on your proxy card or Call the telephone number on your Sign, date and return your proxy card or voting instruction form proxy card or voting instruction form voting instruction form in the enclosed envelope Please refer to the enclosed proxy materials or the information forwarded by your bank, broker or other holder of record to see which voting methods are available to you. By Order of the Board of Directors Brian Y. Yamasaki Secretary April 9, 2024 This notice of Annual Meeting and proxy statement and form of proxy are being distributed and made available on or about April 9, 2024. Important Notice Regarding the Internet Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders To Be Held on May 22, 2024 This proxy statement and PayPal Holdings, Inc.'s 2023 Annual Report are available electronically at https://investor.pypl.com/financials/annual-reports/default.aspxand (with your 16-digit control number) at www.proxyvote.com. • 2024 Proxy Statement 1 PROXY STATEMENT