Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PayPal Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PYPL   US70450Y1038

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PayPal : Community Breaks Record Processing More than $188 million in Donations This GivingTuesday

12/03/2021 | 02:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Social InnovationResearch and Insights

Franz Paasche, SVP, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at PayPal


The Generosity Network inside the new PayPal app.

The pandemic has created severe economic pressures on vulnerable families, businesses, and communities around the world. The need to address these impacts has accelerated the growth of innovative platforms to reach more people and communities with digital products and services that make a difference for their lives and financial health. Building on our platform capabilities and long history of powering giving, we've worked to expand the ways in which our colleagues and customers can use PayPal to support the communities in which we live and work, creating more touchpoints to support local non-profits and global causes.

We're excited to share that this year on Giving Tuesday, PayPal's customers were again extraordinarily generous, making more than $188 million in donations for charitable organizations across 193 markets. Over the past six years, PayPal customers and employees across more than 200 markets have used our Giving platform to donate more than $788 million to charitable causes on Giving Tuesday.

From Give at Checkout to redeeming credit card rewards as charitable contributions, we've been inspired by the PayPal community's significant and meaningful generosity throughout the pandemic. And as new ways to give have come online, PayPal's customers have continued to give more. More than 2.1 million contributions were made on the PayPal platform to over 160,000 non-profits and causes around the globe this Giving Tuesday by more than 1.6 million customers. This Giving Tuesday - a global generosity movement that empowers people and organizations to charitably contribute to their communities - set the bar even higher for years to come.

Consumers step up amid challenges

We are inspired by our PayPal community's generosity, particularly against the backdrop of a pandemic that has brought increasing financial and social challenges for so many. As more people have turned to relief organizations and charities for help, we've seen our global colleagues and customers step up to support those with the highest needs. Our customers and employees have donated to the full spectrum of causes and non-profit organizations, from food banks and mental health groups to social justice organizations, bolstering the resources these organizations urgently needed to support our local communities.

We're proud and grateful that our digital infrastructure enables generosity at this global scale and that we have been able to expand the ways in which our community can use our platform to connect with the causes that matter most to them. Giving Tuesday is one of the high points of each year, as we see the power of our digital donation platform come the life in new ways. Thanks to the hard work of our teams and our broad network of non-profit partners, our giving platform is one of the largest giving platforms in the world, enabling our customers to support more than 600,000 non-profits. Giving back with PayPal is easy and safe - and we are thrilled our community has utilized all the ways to do so.

Charitable organizations and the communities they serve will feel the positive impact of this successful Giving Tuesday well into 2022. We extend our thanks to all the members of the PayPal community for their continued generosity.

Learn more about supporting causes you care about with PayPal.

Disclaimer

PayPal Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 19:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
02:22pPAYPAL : Community Breaks Record Processing More than $188 million in Donations This Givin..
PU
11:31aNotable quotes from the Reuters Next conference
RE
10:53aPaypal Saw 400% Increase in Volume on 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Platform During Black Friday..
MT
09:04aPayPal's 'buy now, pay later' surged 400% on Black Friday
RE
09:03aPayPal says 'buy now, pay later' volumes surged 400% on Black Friday
RE
12/01PayPal to Offer Pay in 4, PayPal Credit Financing Options for Wix E-Commerce Merchants
MT
12/01Klarna CEO wary of investor shortsightedness as firm eyes future public listing
RE
11/30Facebook digital wallet exec David Marcus to leave company
RE
11/24INSIDER SELL : Paypal Holdings
MT
11/23Klarna launches 'Pay Now' service in U.S
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25 355 M - -
Net income 2021 4 264 M - -
Net cash 2021 7 971 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 52,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 220 B 220 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,36x
EV / Sales 2022 6,90x
Nbr of Employees 26 500
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 187,15 $
Average target price 280,67 $
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Rainey CFO & Executive VP-Global Customer Operations
John J. Donahoe Chairman
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jonathan Christodoro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-20.09%219 888
VISA-9.34%418 104
MASTERCARD-14.19%314 615
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.48.61%52 816
NUVEI CORPORATION58.75%13 781
AVAST PLC12.00%8 297