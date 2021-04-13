PayPal Currently Up 10 Days, on Pace for Record Winning Streak -- Data Talk

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) is currently at $274.14, up $5.11 or 1.9%
-- Would be highest close since Feb. 19, 2021, when it closed at $286.92
-- Currently up 11 of the past 12 days
-- Currently up 10 consecutive days; up 16.32% over this period
-- Longest winning streak on record (Based on available data back to July 6, 2015)
-- Best 10 day stretch since the 10 days ending Feb. 17, 2021, when it rose 19.31%
-- Up 12.89% month-to-date
-- Up 17.05% year-to-date
-- Down 10.06% from its all-time closing high of $304.79 on Feb. 16, 2021
-- Up 149.71% from 52 weeks ago (April 14, 2020), when it closed at $109.79
-- Down 10.06% from its 52 week closing high of $304.79 on Feb. 16, 2021
-- Up 154.92% from its 52 week closing low of $107.54 on April 21, 2020
-- Traded as high as $276.18; highest intraday level since March 2, 2021, when it hit $277.50
-- Up 2.66% at today's intraday high
All data as of 10:49:02 AM
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-13-21 1110ET