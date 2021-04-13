Log in
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

PayPal Currently Up 10 Days, on Pace for Record Winning Streak -- Data Talk

04/13/2021 | 11:11am EDT
PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) is currently at $274.14, up $5.11 or 1.9%

-- Would be highest close since Feb. 19, 2021, when it closed at $286.92

-- Currently up 11 of the past 12 days

-- Currently up 10 consecutive days; up 16.32% over this period

-- Longest winning streak on record (Based on available data back to July 6, 2015)

-- Best 10 day stretch since the 10 days ending Feb. 17, 2021, when it rose 19.31%

-- Up 12.89% month-to-date

-- Up 17.05% year-to-date

-- Down 10.06% from its all-time closing high of $304.79 on Feb. 16, 2021

-- Up 149.71% from 52 weeks ago (April 14, 2020), when it closed at $109.79

-- Down 10.06% from its 52 week closing high of $304.79 on Feb. 16, 2021

-- Up 154.92% from its 52 week closing low of $107.54 on April 21, 2020

-- Traded as high as $276.18; highest intraday level since March 2, 2021, when it hit $277.50

-- Up 2.66% at today's intraday high

All data as of 10:49:02 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-21 1110ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25 689 M - -
Net income 2021 3 683 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 648 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 87,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 315 B 315 B -
EV / Sales 2021 11,9x
EV / Sales 2022 9,71x
Nbr of Employees 26 500
Free-Float 90,8%
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 307,23 $
Last Close Price 269,03 $
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Rainey CFO & Executive VP-Global Customer Operations
John J. Donahoe Chairman
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jonathan Christodoro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.14.87%315 081
VISA INC.1.25%475 587
MASTERCARD INCORPORATED6.48%377 557
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-0.01%33 987
NUVEI CORPORATION11.33%9 636
AVAST PLC-13.47%6 579
