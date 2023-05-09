Advanced search
    PYPL   US70450Y1038

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:44:22 2023-05-09 am EDT
67.28 USD   -10.92%
PayPal Down Over 10%, on Track for Lowest Close Since October 2017 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:43aPiper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on PayPal to $83 From $82, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
09:19aThe market in "wait-and-see" mode
MS
PayPal Down Over 10%, on Track for Lowest Close Since October 2017 -- Data Talk

05/09/2023 | 10:24am EDT
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is currently at $67.46, down $8.07 or 10.68%


--Would be lowest close since Oct. 19, 2017, when it closed at $67.25

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Feb. 2, 2022, when it fell 24.59%

--Snaps a three day winning streak

--Down 11.24% month-to-date

--Down 5.29% year-to-date

--Down 78.14% from its all-time closing high of $308.53 on July 23, 2021

--Down 14.34% from 52 weeks ago (May 10, 2022), when it closed at $78.75

--Down 33.92% from its 52-week closing high of $102.08 on Aug. 16, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $67.40; lowest intraday level since Dec. 28, 2022, when it hit $67.29

--Down 10.75% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 2, 2022, when it fell as much as 26.62%

--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 10:05:44 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-23 1023ET

Change Last 1st jan.
NASDAQ 100 -0.40% 13237.66 Real-time Quote.21.50%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.42% 12205.46 Real-time Quote.17.11%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. -10.92% 67.2 Delayed Quote.6.04%
10:24aPayPal Down Over 10%, on Track for Lowest Close Since October 2017 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:43aPiper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on PayPal to $83 From $82, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
09:19aThe market in "wait-and-see" mode
MS
08:00aJefferies Adjusts PayPal Price Target to $75 From $80, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
07:56aTruist Securities Adjusts PayPal Price Target to $90 From $95, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07:56aJMP Securities Adjusts PayPal Price Target to $85 From $100, Maintains Market Outperfor..
MT
07:55aGoldman Sachs Adjusts PayPal Price Target to $103 From $102, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07:54aBMO Capital Adjusts PayPal Price Target to $100 From $108, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
07:38aTSX futures fall as oil prices slip ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
07:25aPending CPI Report Caps Wall Street Pre-Bell; Asia Mixed, Europe Down
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 29 501 M - -
Net income 2023 3 805 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 344 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 84 794 M 84 794 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,92x
EV / Sales 2024 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 29 900
Free-Float 86,4%
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 75,52 $
Average target price 102,19 $
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel H. Schulman Chief Executive Officer-Designee
Gabrielle L. Rabinovitch Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John J. Donahoe Chairman
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.6.04%84 794
VISA, INC.11.78%475 873
MASTERCARD, INC.10.62%365 320
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.21.17%4 319
XIAMEN MEIYA PICO INFORMATION CO.,LTD.73.25%2 769
TOPSEC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC.9.81%1 834
