PayPal Down Over 10%, on Track for Lowest Close Since October 2017 -- Data Talk

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is currently at $67.46, down $8.07 or 10.68%

--Would be lowest close since Oct. 19, 2017, when it closed at $67.25

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Feb. 2, 2022, when it fell 24.59%

--Snaps a three day winning streak

--Down 11.24% month-to-date

--Down 5.29% year-to-date

--Down 78.14% from its all-time closing high of $308.53 on July 23, 2021

--Down 14.34% from 52 weeks ago (May 10, 2022), when it closed at $78.75

--Down 33.92% from its 52-week closing high of $102.08 on Aug. 16, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $67.40; lowest intraday level since Dec. 28, 2022, when it hit $67.29

--Down 10.75% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 2, 2022, when it fell as much as 26.62%

--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:05:44 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

