By Ben Glickman

PayPal's head of risk and compliance will depart the company after nearly eight years.

PayPal said in a regulatory filing Monday that Aaron Karczmer, executive vice president and chief enterprise services officer, would depart April 30.

Karczmer will qualify for severance pay and other benefits under the circumstances of his departure, PayPal said in the filing.

Karczmer, a former American Express executive, joined PayPal in May 2016 as chief compliance officer. His role has since expanded to include customer operations, risk policy and operations, regulatory and government relations and risk and compliance oversight, according to the company's website.

