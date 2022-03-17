Log in
PayPal : Expanding PayPal's Money Services To Help Ukraine Humanitarian Efforts

03/17/2022 | 03:11pm EDT
As the crisis in Ukraine deepens, there is an ever growing need to help people in the region access critical humanitarian funds. PayPal is rolling out an expansion of its services available in Ukraine1 to provide its customers with ways to send money quickly and securely to friends, family, and loved ones.

Friends & Family P2P Payments: New and existing Ukrainian PayPal account holders will be able to send and receive peer-to-peer (P2P) payments from friends and family and to transfer funds from their Ukrainian PayPal Wallet to an eligible Mastercard or Visa debit or credit card.

Transfer Funds from PayPal Wallet: Ukrainian customers who receive money from friends and family in their Ukrainian PayPal Wallet will be able to transfer these funds to their bank account by linking an eligible Mastercard or Visa debit card, or to an eligible Mastercard or Visa credit card.

Waiving of PayPal's Fees: In an effort to provide customers access to critical funds, PayPal will be temporarily waiving its own fees for customers sending funds to Ukrainian PayPal accounts or receiving funds into Ukrainian PayPal accounts. Xoom, PayPal's international remittance service, is also waiving transaction fees for payments sent to recipients in Ukraine. Fees charged by a customer's card issuer or bank may still apply.

New Ukrainian Customers Can Follow These Steps to Create a PayPal Account:

  • Go to PayPal.com/ua/home from a mobile web browser or on desktop.
  • Click 'Sign Up' in the top right-hand corner.
  • Add mobile number and verify the number.
  • Ukrainian customers should select "Ukraine" when asked the question "Where do you live?"
  • Next, enter information including name, email, address, date of birth, and nationality, and provide an ID number and type (passport or national ID).
  • Once the account is set up and verified, customers can choose to link an eligible Mastercard or Visa debit or credit card to send and transfer funds.

Expansion of these services to PayPal's customers will begin to be made available today. Ukrainian customers will be able to send and receive funds from their Ukrainian PayPal Wallet in USD, CAD, GBP and EUR. Once a customer transfers their funds from their PayPal Wallet to an eligible debit or credit card, the money will be available in the currency associated with that card. Exchange rates and fees charged by a customer's card issuer or bank account may still apply.

PayPal will provide these new services and fee waivers to its customers through June 30, 2022.

This expansion is in addition to other services available to Ukrainian customers, including Cash Pick-Up and Mobile Phone Reload. To sign-up for an account, visit PayPal.com/ua/home.

1All changes to services and fees described herein apply through 30 June 2022 until further notice. In view of the developing situation in Ukraine, PayPal reserves the right to modify these changes and services at any time and such modifications will be effective immediately upon notice being published on our website. Exchange rates and third-party fees may still apply. All services are provided under the terms and conditions of the corresponding PayPal User Agreements.

Media Contacts:
Please email mediarelations@paypal.com

Disclaimer

PayPal Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 19:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
