PayPal : Expects About 50 Million Net New Active Accounts for FY21

By Allison Prang

PayPal Holdings Inc. said it is expecting total payment volume to increase by a high 20s percentage for the 2021 fiscal year.

PayPal is guiding for about $3.20 a share in earnings. That would be a drop in earnings from fiscal 2020's $3.54 a share. It added that expects adjusted earnings to increase about 17%.

PayPal also said that it expects to add about 50 million net new active accounts.

The company expects revenue, at current spot rates, to increase by about 19%, it said Wednesday. It is guiding for about $25.5 billion in revenue. According to FactSet, analysts are expecting $25.43 billion.

02-03-21 1719ET