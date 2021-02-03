Log in
PayPal Holdings, Inc.

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
02/03 04:00:00 pm
251.9 USD   +1.12%
05:20pPAYPAL : Expects About 50 Million Net New Active Accounts for FY21
DJ
04:48pPAYPAL : Q4 Earnings, Sales Beat Forecasts
MT
04:47pPAYPAL : Says 4Q Payment Volume Rose 39% YOY
DJ
PayPal : Expects About 50 Million Net New Active Accounts for FY21

02/03/2021 | 05:20pm EST
By Allison Prang

PayPal Holdings Inc. said it is expecting total payment volume to increase by a high 20s percentage for the 2021 fiscal year.

PayPal is guiding for about $3.20 a share in earnings. That would be a drop in earnings from fiscal 2020's $3.54 a share. It added that expects adjusted earnings to increase about 17%.

PayPal also said that it expects to add about 50 million net new active accounts.

The company expects revenue, at current spot rates, to increase by about 19%, it said Wednesday. It is guiding for about $25.5 billion in revenue. According to FactSet, analysts are expecting $25.43 billion.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-21 1719ET

