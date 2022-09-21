Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PayPal Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PYPL   US70450Y1038

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:16 2022-09-21 am EDT
92.62 USD   +1.07%
05:43aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Caution to -2-
DJ
04:13aNew Zealand Visa For Spanish, Netherlands, Swedish and Italian Citizens
AQ
09/20SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Fading Ahead of Tuesday Close
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PayPal : How PayPal Is Supporting an Equitable Climate Transition

09/21/2022 | 09:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Franz Paasche, SVP, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, PayPal


PayPal Team Up for Impact tree planting event with
United Way Guatemala, Sep. 30, 2021

This week, global leaders from across business, government, civil society, and the climate community are gathered in New York City along with the United Nations General Assembly to drive climate action. In recent months, we've witnessed extreme weather with extraordinary heat waves and drought conditions across the Northern Hemisphere, as well as destructive floods in Central Asia that have brought tragic consequences. Global climate change threatens to increase inequality as economically disadvantaged communities bear the brunt of its impacts - from food insecurity to loss of livelihood to forced displacement.

At PayPal, we're focused not only mitigating our own impact on the environment, but also by how we can support relief to those impacted by climate change and catalyze digital financial innovations that enable greater resilience within communities on the front lines of climate change. As we mark Climate Week at PayPal, we'd like to share an update on the actions we're taking to advance equitable climate action:

Advancing Climate Resilience with Digital Finance Solutions

We believe that digital finance has the potential to help vulnerable communities anticipate, adapt, and recover from the economic impacts of climate change. For example, payment, credit, and insurance products can help people reduce cost, access capital, and manage risk as climate events threaten livelihoods around the world.

That's why last year, with support from PayPal, the Digital Finance for Climate Resilience Taskforce released a Framework for Action, which details immediate actions that innovators, catalytic funders, investors, policymakers, and ecosystem enablers can take to build long-term climate resilience. Since then, JUST Capital named PayPal a Top 10 Company for Environmental Performance for our role in supporting the framework and our commitment to reaching net-zero emissions. While we are honored by the recognition, we remain focused on advancing toward our goals and the potential for digital payments to be a catalyst for reducing costs and expanding the impact of climate resilience solutions.

Encouraging Employee Climate Action

Our employee community is at the heart of how PayPal delivers positive and lasting social impact, and mobilizes climate action and giving. We recently partnered with Gold Standard, a global nonprofit standard setter for carbon credit projects that helps quantify, certify, and maximize the impact of climate initiatives. PayPal employees will now be able to purchase carbon credits through Gold Standard, and PayPal will match those employee carbon credits purchases to support climate impact projects - from clean cooking solutions to biogas installations to water access, as well as a range of renewable energy projects1.


Gyapa cookstoves project introduces families in Ghana to an efficient
cookstove, the Gyapa, that cuts carbon emissions and reduces exposure
to toxic fumes. Photo credit: Gold Standard

This Climate Week, we're also supporting PayPal employees who volunteer their time and skills to support environmental protection and climate action efforts in the places where they live and work. Last year, through a combination of grants and skills-based employee volunteering with organizations such as the SankalpTaru Foundation in India, and Keep Austin Beautiful in the U.S., One Tree Planted in Ireland, and United Way in Guatemala. PayPal has supported tree planting and neighborhood restoration efforts across four continents - North America, Europe, South America, and Asia.

Addressing the inequitable impacts of climate change is an important pillar of our global financial health mission and our commitment to creating value for all our stakeholders. In many ways, we're at the start of a journey to identify how we can harness the scale of our platform to advance equitable climate action. We will continue to manage our impact on the planet and advance digital financial solutions that can help build climate equity and resilience for the benefit of all.

1Carbon credit purchases from eligible nonprofits by PayPal employees are eligible to be matched by PayPal for climate impact philanthropy. Climate impact philanthropy matching will be subject to our existing match of $2,500, which includes giving and volunteering, per year per employee.

Disclaimer

PayPal Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 13:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
05:43aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Caution to -2-
DJ
04:13aNew Zealand Visa For Spanish, Netherlands, Swedish and Italian Citizens
AQ
09/20SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Fading Ahead of Tuesday Close
MT
09/20PayPal Shares Fall After Susquehanna Downgrade
MT
09/20SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Falling as Interest Rates Keep Trending Higher
MT
09/20Wall Street falls as focus turns on Fed
RE
09/20Wall Street drops 1% with focus on Fed
RE
09/20Susquehanna Downgrades PayPal Holdings to Neutral From Positive, Adjusts Price Target t..
MT
09/20New Zealand Visa For Argentina, Brazil, Canadian and Hong Kong Citizens
AQ
09/19PayPal Announces New Employee Inducement Grants
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27 877 M - -
Net income 2022 1 810 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 356 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 58,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 106 B 106 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,65x
EV / Sales 2023 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 30 900
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Last Close Price 91,63 $
Average target price 120,35 $
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gabrielle L. Rabinovitch CFO, Treasurer & SVP-Investor Relations
John J. Donahoe Chairman
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-51.41%105 968
VISA, INC.-11.37%397 360
MASTERCARD, INC.-12.82%302 737
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-5.69%52 368
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.-28.53%2 745
TOPSEC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC.-48.62%1 623