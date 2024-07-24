By Sabela Ojea

PayPal said that Nike Chief Executive John Donahoe is resigning as independent chair of the digital-payments company's board.

The company on Wednesday said that it has named Enrique Lores, CEO of HP Inc., as Donahoe's successor. Donahoe has been chair of the board since 2015, while Lores joined the board in June 2021.

"Enrique's deep expertise in consumer and enterprise technology has been invaluable to PayPal, and I know that his experience leading and transforming HP into an industry disruptor will continue to serve the board and the company well in his new role as board chair," CEO Alex Chriss said.

PayPal is expected to report its second-quarter results before the market opens on Tuesday. In the latest quarter, the company reported higher profit and revenue, and raised its outlook for the year.

For 2024, PayPal now expects earnings per share of $3.65, down from reported earnings per share of $3.84 in 2023.

