Japan's BEENOS and PayPal Help SMBs Nurture Cultural Understanding Through E-Commerce

Established in Tokyo in 1999, BEENOS Inc. is committed to connecting cultures. The name "BEENOS" merges "bee" in English with "hive" in Japanese, symbolizing its mission as a "cross-pollinator" in the cross-border e-commerce ecosystem.

The yen depreciation helped fuel Japan's cross-border e-commerce, especially in North America. BEENOS seized this opportunity with two core services. First, Buyee serves as a proxy purchasing service for international consumers, offering product translation, multilingual support, and global shipping. Second, Buyee Connect aids Japanese e-commerce sites in their cross-border efforts. And PayPal provides the safety and trust international shoppers expect.



Younger audiences behind growth in demand for Japanese goods

Shota Naoi, president and CEO of the BEENOS Group

Shota Naoi, president and CEO of the BEENOS Group, has observed significant shifts in demand in recent years. "The interest in Japanese products escalated as exposure to Japanese culture and media increased during the lockdowns that were put into place by the COVID-19 pandemic," he said. "We saw an increase in demand from North America on Buyee and knew that we had to capitalize on the opportunities in the U.S. market."

Buyee's user base has grown globally, notably with an increase in female and young users. "A key feature of that market is its many young consumers of Japanese pop culture, notably anime- and character-related merchandise. Those in Generation Z are particularly receptive to new trends." This is in part to video streaming services for Japanese animation. "This fueled a lot of demand for related merchandise," he said.

But it's not just entertainment. Other categories from Japan finding favor in North America included fishing tackle and other hobby items, as well as car and motorcycle parts.

BEENOS' cross-border e-commerce services make international business more appealing to Japanese enterprises, particularly small and medium-sized businesses that previously lacked the resources to expand globally.

"More than 5,000 companies and organizations in a range of sectors have used Buyee, Buyee Connect, and its related services," said Naoi. "We can support small- and medium-sized businesses as they expand their operations. That gives us a tremendous competitive edge."

Japanese exports a click away

Naoi admits that previously, his overseas friends found purchasing from Japan cumbersome. With Buyee Connect, companies can seamlessly integrate cross-border e-commerce tasks into their websites using embedded tags.

He envisions a future where people can easily access Japanese products through Buyee. This is already the case for some merchants, like the official merchandise store for the wildly popular Evangelion series, KARAKU, which sells vases for Japanese flower arrangements, and @Berrynet, the leading seller of used fishing tackle.



Working with PayPal to bolster the appeal of cross-border trade and e-commerce

BEENOS is strengthening its relationship with PayPal to bolster its North American business. "PayPal offers unmatched brand clout, especially in Europe and the United States, so we consider this a great opportunity to collaborate in marketing," said Naoi. "PayPal offers a program that protects both consumers and businesses alike if things go wrong. That PayPal strength also enhances the Buyee experience. When visiting Japanese e-commerce sites, Americans often fret about the unavailability of PayPal and the tremendous trust that this brand represents."

Additionally, because Buyee offers extensive selections of rare collectibles, Naoi believes PayPal's Pay Later offerings are an excellent fit for their platform, offering shoppers the flexibility to purchase a sought-after collectible whenever it hits the market.

Ultimately, Naoi believes that cross-border commerce is about more than just the satisfaction that comes from shopping - it's about bringing people together.

"The planet teems with diverse individuals and cultures," said Naoi. "Cross-border e-commerce should facilitate mutual understanding and enrich cultural diversity. If our business can nurture cultural understanding, we anticipate brighter days ahead."



