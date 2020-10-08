PayPal : Max Levchin's Affirm confidentially files for U.S. IPO

Oct 8 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc co-founder
Max Levchin's Affirm Holdings Inc has confidentially filed with
the U.S. securities and exchange commission for an initial
public offering, the lending startup said on Thursday.
The move comes amid a massive rebound in the IPO market that
came to a halt in April due to the economic uncertainty from the
COVID-19 pandemic. The likes of short-term home rental company
Airbnb and food delivery company DoorDash are also gearing up
for IPOs later this year.
Companies have raised more than $100 billion in U.S. IPOs so
far in 2020, comfortably outpacing a $62.5 billion haul in 2019,
and on track to be the biggest year since 2000, according to
data from Dealogic.
Levchin started Affirm in 2013 to give consumers without
credit history or savings accounts access to small loans. The
startup offers financing for online purchases, such as a couch
or guitar, that can be paid back in monthly installments.
In April 2019, Affirm raised $300 million in a funding round
led by Thrive Capital, and included actor Ashton Kutcher and Guy
Oseary's Sound Ventures.
The round valued the company at nearly $3 billion, but the
Wall Street Journal reported in July that Affirm could be valued
at $10 billion in its IPO.
For Levchin, Affirm is something of a PayPal 2.0, using big
data analytics and highly complex security systems to offer
consumers an alternative to traditional banks.
