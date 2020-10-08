Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PayPal Holdings, Inc.    PYPL

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

PayPal : Max Levchin's Affirm confidentially files for U.S. IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 01:39pm EDT

Oct 8 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc co-founder Max Levchin's Affirm Holdings Inc has confidentially filed with the U.S. securities and exchange commission for an initial public offering, the lending startup said on Thursday.

The move comes amid a massive rebound in the IPO market that came to a halt in April due to the economic uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic. The likes of short-term home rental company Airbnb and food delivery company DoorDash are also gearing up for IPOs later this year.

Companies have raised more than $100 billion in U.S. IPOs so far in 2020, comfortably outpacing a $62.5 billion haul in 2019, and on track to be the biggest year since 2000, according to data from Dealogic.

Levchin started Affirm in 2013 to give consumers without credit history or savings accounts access to small loans. The startup offers financing for online purchases, such as a couch or guitar, that can be paid back in monthly installments.

In April 2019, Affirm raised $300 million in a funding round led by Thrive Capital, and included actor Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary's Sound Ventures.

The round valued the company at nearly $3 billion, but the Wall Street Journal reported in July that Affirm could be valued at $10 billion in its IPO.

For Levchin, Affirm is something of a PayPal 2.0, using big data analytics and highly complex security systems to offer consumers an alternative to traditional banks. (Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
01:39pPAYPAL : Max Levchin's Affirm confidentially files for U.S. IPO
RE
01:20pPAYPAL : Max Levchin's lending firm Affirm confidentially files for U.S. IPO
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/07Financials Up On Improved Prospects Of Stimulus Deal -- Financials Roundup
DJ
10/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 379 M - -
Net income 2020 3 099 M - -
Net cash 2020 9 070 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 74,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 228 B 228 B -
EV / Sales 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales 2021 8,47x
Nbr of Employees 23 200
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 218,93 $
Last Close Price 194,61 $
Spread / Highest target 46,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Donahoe Chairman
John D. Rainey Chief Financial Officer
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John H. Kunze SVP-Global Consumer Product & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.79.91%228 336
VISA INC.8.35%430 829
MASTERCARD INCORPORATED15.17%344 265
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.8.52%24 186
AVAST PLC10.98%6 674
MIMECAST LIMITED7.95%2 964
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group