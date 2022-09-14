Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PayPal Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PYPL   US70450Y1038

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
97.66 USD   +2.79%
04:48pPayPal Names Gabrielle Rabinovitch Interim CFO as Blake Jorgensen Takes Health Leave
DJ
04:46pPAYPAL HOLDINGS CFO BLAKE JORGENSEN TAKES MEDICAL LEAVE : Bloomberg
MT
04:33pPayPal Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen Taking Leave of Absence
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

PayPal Names Gabrielle Rabinovitch Interim CFO as Blake Jorgensen Takes Health Leave

09/14/2022 | 04:48pm EDT
By Kathryn Hardison


PayPal Holdings Inc. has named Gabrielle Rabinovitch its interim finance chief as CFO Blake Jorgensen takes a leave of absence for health reasons.

Ms. Rabinovitch's appointment is effective immediately, the company said in a Wednesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

She joined the company in 2016 and serves as its senior vice president of capital markets, investor relations and treasurer. Ms. Rabinovitch previously served as interim CFO from May to August, before Mr. Jorgensen was appointed to the position.

Mr. Jorgensen became CFO early last month, succeeding John Rainey, who left the digital payments giant earlier this year for the same role at Walmart Inc.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-22 1647ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 2.79% 97.66 Delayed Quote.-49.62%
WALMART INC. -0.22% 134.92 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
