PayPal Names Gabrielle Rabinovitch Interim CFO as Blake Jorgensen Takes Health Leave

PayPal Holdings Inc. has named Gabrielle Rabinovitch its interim finance chief as CFO Blake Jorgensen takes a leave of absence for health reasons.

Ms. Rabinovitch's appointment is effective immediately, the company said in a Wednesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

She joined the company in 2016 and serves as its senior vice president of capital markets, investor relations and treasurer. Ms. Rabinovitch previously served as interim CFO from May to August, before Mr. Jorgensen was appointed to the position.

Mr. Jorgensen became CFO early last month, succeeding John Rainey, who left the digital payments giant earlier this year for the same role at Walmart Inc.

