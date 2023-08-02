Second Quarter 2023 Results
San Jose, California August 2, 2023
(NASDAQ: PYPL)
Q2'23: Solid performance with revenue at the high end of guidance
- Total payment volume (TPV) of $376.5 billion, growing 11% on a spot and FX-neutral (FXN) basis
- Net revenues of $7.3 billion, growing 7% and 8% FXN
- GAAP operating income of $1.1B, growing 48%; non-GAAP operating income of $1.6B, growing 20%
- GAAP EPS of $0.92 compared to ($0.29) in Q2'22; non-GAAP EPS of $1.16 compared to $0.93 in Q2'22, growing 24%
- Operating cash flow of ($0.2) billion and free cash flow of ($0.4) billion, which include a ~$1.2 billion negative impact from European buy now, pay later (BNPL) loans originated as held for sale (HFS), expected to be sold in H2'23
FY'23: Ongoing operating discipline and execution drive earnings growth
- Q3'23 net revenues expected to grow ~8% on a spot and FXN basis to ~$7.4B
- Q3'23 GAAP EPS expected to be $0.85-$0.87;non-GAAP EPS expected to grow 13%-14% to $1.22-$1.24
- FY'23 GAAP EPS expected to be ~$3.49 compared to $2.09 in FY'22; reiterating non-GAAP EPS, expected to grow ~20% to ~$4.95
- FY'23 share repurchases now expected to reach ~$5 billion
Q2'23 Highlights
GAAP
USD $
YoY
Change
Net
$7.3B
7%
Revenues
Operating
$1.1B
48%
Income
Non-GAAP
USD $
YoY
Change
$7.3B
8%1
$1.6B
20%
"Our second quarter results show continued momentum. We have high confidence that our business is on the right path and we're seeing clear signs that the investments we've made are paying off.
Our teams are energized, and I'm confident that we're well positioned to continue to grow our leadership in digital payments."
EPS
$0.92
414%
$1.16
24%
Dan Schulman
President and CEO
For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance" and the subsequent tables at the end of this press release.
Q2 2023 Results
1
1. On an FXN basis.
Key Operating and Financial Metrics
Total Payment Volume
Spot FXN
+11% | +11%
Net Revenues
Spot FXN
+7% | +8%
EPSGAAPNon-GAAP1
+414%+24%
$339.8B
$376.5B
$6.8B
$7.3B
$1.16
$0.92 $0.93
($0.29)
Q2'22 Q2'23
Q2'22 Q2'23
Q2'22
Q2'23
Q2'22
Q2'23
Financial Highlights
Net revenues increased 7% and 8% FXN
- Net revenues of $7.3 billion, growing 7% and 8% FXN
- GAAP operating income of $1.1B, growing 48%; non-GAAP operating income of $1.6B, growing 20%
- GAAP operating margin of 15.5%, expanding 432 basis points; non- GAAP operating margin of 21.4%, expanding 228 basis points
- GAAP EPS of $0.92, compared to ($0.29) in Q2'22; non-GAAP EPS of $1.16, compared to $0.93 in Q2'22
- GAAP EPS includes a positive impact of ~$0.09 on PayPal's strategic investment portfolio, compared to a negative impact of ~$0.45 in Q2'22
"PayPal delivered another solid quarter, with revenue at the high end of guidance. We continue to invest in our key initiatives while delivering on our operating expense commitments.
The agreement to sell our European buy now, pay later receivables to KKR helps optimize our balance sheet and is another example of disciplined capital allocation."
Gabrielle Rabinovitch
SVP, Acting CFO
Operating Highlights
Double digit volume and transaction growth year-over-year
- $376.5 billion in TPV, growing 11% spot and FXN
- 6.1 billion payment transactions, up 10%
- 54.7 payment transactions per active account on a trailing twelve month basis, up 12%
- 431 million total active accounts, compared to 429 million in Q2'22
Q2 2023 Results
2
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
Strong balance sheet and continued commitment to capital return
- Cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $14.4 billion as of June 30, 2023
- Debt totaled $10.5 billion as of June 30, 2023
- In Q2'23, generated cash flow from operations of ($0.2) billion, and free cash flow of ($0.4) billion
- Cash flow from operations and free cash flow include the $1.2 billion negative impact from European buy now, pay later loans originated as HFS, expected to be sold in H2'23
- In Q2'23, repurchased approximately 22 million shares of common stock, returning $1.5 billion to stockholders
- On a trailing twelve month basis, repurchased approximately 63 million shares of common stock, returning $4.9 billion to stockholders
Cash Flow
Operating Cash Flow2,3
Free Cash Flow / Adjusted Free Cash Flow1,2,3,4
Q2'22
Q2'23
Q2'22
Q2'23
$1.3B
$1.0B
$1.1B
$1.2B
$0.9B
($0.2B)
($0.4B)
($1.2B)
Operating
Net
HFS
Operating
Free
Free
Adjustment
Adjusted
cash flow
inflows
impact
cash flow
cash flow
cash flow
for HFS
free cash
impact
flow
Strategic Update
PayPal and KKR announced an exclusive multi-year relationship for European buy now, pay later receivables on June 20, 2023
- The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023
- Under the terms of the agreement, private credit funds and accounts managed by KKR will purchase up to €40 billion of current and future BNPL loans originated in the UK and other European countries
- Upon closing PayPal expects ~$1.8 billion of proceeds
Q2 2023 Results
3
Q2'23 Financial and Operating Highlights
Presented in millions, except per share data and percentages
Total payment volume (TPV)
Net revenues
Operating margin
GAAP
Effective tax rate
Net income (loss)
Earnings
per diluted share
Net cash provided by
operating activities1,2
Net revenues
Operating margin
-GAAP
Effective tax rate
Non
Net income
Earnings
per diluted share
Free cash flow1,2
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
YoY Growth
FXN
YoY Growth
$376,538
$339,791
$36,747
11%
11%
$7,287
$6,806
$481
7%
N/A
15.5%
11.2%
**
432bps
N/A
21.0%
795.9%
**
(774.9pts)
N/A
$1,029
($341)
$1,370
402%
N/A
$0.92
($0.29)
$1.21
414%
N/A
($200)
$1,250
($1,450)
**
N/A
$7,287
$6,806
$481
7%
8%
21.4%
19.1%
**
228bps
N/A
19.3%
14.3%
**
5.0pts
N/A
$1,289
$1,079
$210
19%
N/A
$1.16
$0.93
$0.23
24%
N/A
($350)
$1,075
($1,425)
**
N/A
- Reflects the impact of reclassification as described in our earnings press release dated February 9, 2023.
- Q2'23 includes ~$1.2 billion negative impact from European BNPL loans originated as held for sale, expected to be sold in H2'23.** Not meaningful
Q2 2023 Results
4
Financial Guidance
Q3'23 Guidance
- Net revenues expected to reach ~$7.4 billion based on current exchange rates, growing ~8% on a spot and FXN basis
- GAAP earnings per diluted share expected to be $0.85-$0.87, compared to $1.15 in the prior year period, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share expected to grow 13%-14% to $1.22-$1.24, compared to $1.08 in the prior year period
- In the third quarter of 2022, GAAP EPS included a positive impact of approximately $0.34 on PayPal's strategic investment portfolio
- Estimated non-GAAP amounts for the three months ending September 30, 2023 reflect adjustments of approximately $490 million, including estimated stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes of approximately $410 million
FY'23 Guidance
- GAAP earnings per diluted share expected to be ~$3.49, compared to $2.09 in FY'22; reiterating non- GAAP earnings per diluted share, expected to grow ~20% to ~$4.95, compared to $4.13 in FY'22
- In 2022, GAAP EPS included a negative impact of approximately $0.20 on PayPal's strategic investment portfolio
- Estimated non-GAAP amounts for the twelve months ending December 31, 2023 reflect adjustments of approximately $2.0 billion, including estimated stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes of approximately $1.6 billion and a restructuring charge of approximately $117 million that occurred in Q1'23
Conference Call & Webcast
PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time today. A live webcast of the conference call, together with a slide presentation that includes supplemental financial information and reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, can be accessed through the company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.pypl.com. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.
Q2 2023 Results
5
