PayPal : Q3-21 Earnings Analyst Call Transcript (opens in new window)

We also, as you think about next year relative to our growth this year, we have the added impact of stimulus measures this year, which we're lapping, and certainly we saw some benefit of that, most pronounced in the first half of the year.

Those are a couple underlying assumptions that go into the model for next year, but I think getting to eBay-I mentioned on the call that if you look at our business ex eBay, the [revenue] growth we expect in 2022 is 22%. I think that really speaks to how the overall business is doing, particularly as the economy is reopening, and as our reliance on eBay is much less going forward.

If you think about that in the context of the medium-term revenue guidance of 20% that we provided [at our Investor Day in February 2021], we're kind of excited to be so early on with many of our initiatives and have that kind of growth. There's going to be a few issues that relate to tougher comps that lead us right now to that high teens percentage point on revenue growth, but again, some of these are exogenous factors. Not as if the last year and a half has been easy to forecast, but they make it more challenging as well, but those are temporary in nature, and certainly we don't expect that to have any long-term impact on our business.

Sanjay Sakhrani

Just one quick follow-up, one on the Amazon win. Congratulations on that, by the way. When we think about the economic impact of that deal, is it more about the ability to improve engagement, or do you think it could be decently transaction margin accretive over the next several years?

John Rainey

Well, I don't want to speak to the direct economics of any deal that we do. It is fair to say, and you know this Sanjay, you've followed our business for a long time, with size, comes pricing power. We enjoy that in our business, and certainly some of our merchants that are larger are going to have more favorable pricing than others. You can make an assumption there about sort of relative economics to the rest of our business, but I think primarily for us, to your other point, ubiquity of acceptance is really important for us, whether that's online with merchant acceptance, or even in the offline world. Those are things that we're really trying to emphasize, and so quite excited that we now have placement at what is the largest ecommerce player, at least in the United States, if not the world.

Sanjay Sakhrani

