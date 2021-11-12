PayPal : Q3-21 Earnings Analyst Call Transcript (opens in new window)
11/12/2021 | 01:26pm EST
Third Quarter 2021 Analyst Call | November 8, 2021
C O R P O R A T E P A R T I C I P A N T S
John Rainey, Chief Financial Officer, and Executive Vice President, Global Customer Operations Erica Gessert, Senior Vice President, Finance and Analytics
Gabrielle Rabinovitch, Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S
Sanjay Sakhrani, KBW
Ramsey El-Assal,Barclays
Jamie Friedman, Susquehanna
Robert Napoli, William Blair
Timothy Chiodo, Credit Suisse
Chris Brendler, D.A. Davidson
George Mihalos, Cowen & Co.
Josh Beck, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.
John Davis, Raymond James
Paul Golding, Macquarie Capital
Third Quarter 2021 Analyst Call | November 8, 2021
P R E S E N T A T I O N
Operator
Good evening, my name is Carl and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome to PayPal's Q3 2021 Analyst Call.
Without further ado, I would like to welcome your host for today's call, Mr. John Rainey, CFO of PayPal.
Sir, the floor is yours.
John Rainey
Thank you, Carl, and thanks everyone for joining us today.
As usual, I am accompanied by Gabrielle and the rest of the Investor Relations team, as well as Erica Gessert, who is another Senior Vice President of Finance here at PayPal.
We look forward to your questions, and, Carl, I'll just turn it back over to you for the first question.
Operator
Thank you, sir.
Our first question comes from the line of Sanjay Sakhrani from KBW. Your line is open.
Sanjay Sakhrani
Thanks.
I had some clarifying questions from the call if you don't mind. John, you mentioned the adjusted growth rates ex eBay this year and next, but if we were to just think about that 18% [revenue growth] you're landing on now for 2022 versus the 20% medium term revenue growth, is the difference between that eBay or supply chain or both? As far as the assumptions you're using, are you using sort of a similar supply chain-constrained backdrop as today, or worse? Then for eBay, do you assume you retain that 50% of branded volumes you expected? I'm just curious on those numbers. Thanks.
John Rainey
Sure, Sanjay. It's good to speak with you.
Let me talk a little bit about supply chain and the assumption there, and then I'll move into eBay, if that's okay. Look, there are probably people that are far more equipped to prognosticate on the effect of what's happening around labor market shortages and logistic issues around supply chain than me, but our basic assumption is that things don't necessarily get worse, but any moderation of that happens slowly over time.
Third Quarter 2021 Analyst Call | November 8, 2021
We also, as you think about next year relative to our growth this year, we have the added impact of stimulus measures this year, which we're lapping, and certainly we saw some benefit of that, most pronounced in the first half of the year.
Those are a couple underlying assumptions that go into the model for next year, but I think getting to eBay-I mentioned on the call that if you look at our business ex eBay, the [revenue] growth we expect in 2022 is 22%. I think that really speaks to how the overall business is doing, particularly as the economy is reopening, and as our reliance on eBay is much less going forward.
If you think about that in the context of the medium-term revenue guidance of 20% that we provided [at our Investor Day in February 2021], we're kind of excited to be so early on with many of our initiatives and have that kind of growth. There's going to be a few issues that relate to tougher comps that lead us right now to that high teens percentage point on revenue growth, but again, some of these are exogenous factors. Not as if the last year and a half has been easy to forecast, but they make it more challenging as well, but those are temporary in nature, and certainly we don't expect that to have any long-term impact on our business.
Sanjay Sakhrani
Appreciate that.
Just one quick follow-up, one on the Amazon win. Congratulations on that, by the way. When we think about the economic impact of that deal, is it more about the ability to improve engagement, or do you think it could be decently transaction margin accretive over the next several years?
John Rainey
Well, I don't want to speak to the direct economics of any deal that we do. It is fair to say, and you know this Sanjay, you've followed our business for a long time, with size, comes pricing power. We enjoy that in our business, and certainly some of our merchants that are larger are going to have more favorable pricing than others. You can make an assumption there about sort of relative economics to the rest of our business, but I think primarily for us, to your other point, ubiquity of acceptance is really important for us, whether that's online with merchant acceptance, or even in the offline world. Those are things that we're really trying to emphasize, and so quite excited that we now have placement at what is the largest ecommerce player, at least in the United States, if not the world.
Sanjay Sakhrani
Absolutely. Congrats.
Operator
Our next question comes from the line of Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays.
Please ask your question
Third Quarter 2021 Analyst Call | November 8, 2021
Ramsey El-Assal
Hi, guys, and thank you for taking my question this evening.
John, could you help us parse out the OVAS line, sort of what percentage of the outperformance in the quarter there came from those non-recurring factors? The PPP [Paycheck Protection Program] loan forgiveness, I think, was one of them. Then how should we think about that impacting the next quarter, or whether that's just finished this quarter? And how should we think about kind of forecasting that line going forward?
John Rainey
Yes, Ramsey, it's a great question, particularly because the quarter unfolded a little bit differently than what we had indicated with respect to OVAS on the last time we had this call.
We were expecting some of those growth rates to moderate a little bit, but as background, we partner with WebBank on the servicing and origination of the PPP loans, but it's on their balance sheet. So, we actually-for the origination of that loan and the servicing of that loan, we receive a fee. We have to, by accounting standards, amortize that over the expected life or duration of that agreement.
What happened in the quarter-two things, actually-one is that WebBank elected to sell some of those loans. The other is that we processed more forgiveness applications than what we had expected. Those two things combined resulted in an acceleration of the revenue recognition, because effectively that origination and the [associated] servicing obligations have terminated. We recognized more revenue than what you would assume, sort of on a normal basis.
As you think about-getting to your question of what that means for the fourth quarter, we should expect that to moderate much more. I don't have the numbers in front of me in terms of what we were thinking our growth rates would be, but yes, I can remember the last quarter, when we were talking about this-I think we had roughly 50% growth in OVAS last quarter, and our expectation was that that would be pretty much cut in half for the back half of the year.
Now, as it happened, we saw a 50% growth again, but I think assuming something, sort of half of that, for the fourth quarter is probably a good operating assumption.
Ramsey El-Assal
That's super helpful. Thank you so much.
John Rainey
You bet.
Operator
Your next question comes from the line of Jamie Friedman of Susquehanna.
Your line is open.
Third Quarter 2021 Analyst Call | November 8, 2021
Jamie Friedman
Hey, John and team. Thanks for doing this call.
I'll just ask a couple at the same time, just to get them out there. I wanted to ask about the deceleration in cross-borderTPV-that's Slide 16, John. Is there any call out there why that may have decelerated? I know Q2 was a great one, but that's the first one.
Then, how should we be sizing the volumes for the PayPal button on eBay for the next few years? Are you going to continue to break that out separately, or is that water under the bridge? Thank you.
John Rainey
You bet.
I'm going to take that in reverse order, because I realize that Sanjay asked that, and I didn't get to that part of the answer as well. Our expectation is that we will retain a similar share of checkout to what we enjoy today, which is roughly 50%. You may expect that to decline a little bit over time, but we've witnessed with other merchants, where we've gone down this path, that we retain a very high share of checkout. That's our general expectation going forward.
I did call out the change in [eBay] take rate on the call, going from 4.00% to 2.43% in the quarter. While we retain that share of checkout, it comes at a lower take rate. We do expect that, though, to generally continue.
With respect to cross-border activity, actually, eBay has a lot to do with that as well. We had 17% FX neutral growth, but if you were to look at that excluding eBay, it was 20%. So, we-stronger than what the headline number was but still maybe not as strong as other parts of our business, but cross-border, that was actually quite a difficult comp. If you go back to last year, and you think about how that unfolded with COVID, specifically, Europe was impacted at that point in time, and they went into kind of another lockdown, if I can call it that, and so we saw heightened cross-border commerce in EMEA.
Also, I guess one other thing to add as it relates to the APAC region, that's a region that we're seeing more of an impact from some of the supply chain shortages. Those factors really contributed to what we saw in the quarter around cross-border.
Jamie Friedman
Got it. Thanks for that.
John Rainey
You bet.
Operator
The next question comes from the line of Bob Napoli of William Blair.
