PayPal : Q3-21 Earnings Buyside Call Transcript (opens in new window)

This call is not for media representatives or BofA securities investment bankers or commercial bankers, including corporate and commercial FX. All such individuals are instructed to disconnect now. A replay will be available for BofA securities investment bankers and commercial bankers, including corporate and commercial FX. The replay is not available to the media. Good day and welcome to the PayPal 3Q21 post earnings buy-side call. Today's call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Jason Kupferberg. Please go ahead.
Jason Kupferberg
Thanks Lauren. And thanks everyone for joining us for the quarterly buy-side callback. We have John Rainey, CFO. We also have Gabrielle, SVP Corporate Finance and Investor Relations and Erica Gessert, SVP Finance, Planning & Analytics. And thank you guys for taking time. I know there's a lot to discuss today. So maybe I'll just jump in with the first question I wanted to ask.
You know, clearly, eBay has created a fair amount of noise over the past few quarters, but actually ex- eBay, you laid out the numbers pretty clearly. There's momentum there. I think you were up 25% revenue-wise in Q3. So maybe just talk about the underlying trends that have been supporting those numbers and how those trends help inform the medium-term outlook, which obviously you guys reiterated last night.
1
Third Quarter 2021 Buyside Call | November 9, 2021
John Rainey
Sure. Jason. Wanted to start by thanking everyone for joining the call and thanking you for hosting this. We look forward to the questions that you all have and being able to address those. You're right. It's one of the reasons that we have focused so much on the ex-eBay results, because I believe that that is the best indicator of what the future of PayPal looks like as we continue to rely less and less on eBay for our financial performance. And there's a slew of different metrics that I could point you to, but a couple that stand out to me that I think are really important as you think about what we're doing over the next few years. And I'll start with our engagement.
Engagement increased 10% for the quarter, but if you exclude the effect of eBay, it's actually almost
20% and that is precisely what we want to see with some of the new experiences that we're rolling out, because that also has a large impact on our active account numbers through reductions in churn. And so very excited about that, but whether you look at TPV that grew over 30% ex-eBay or revenue that was 25%. Even transaction revenue was roughly 23% y/y ex-eBay and shows that the core business is performing very well.
And while the margin performance for the quarter, or maybe said differently the year-over-year earnings growth was, maybe more tepid. I think it's important to note, and I talked about this in my prepared remarks yesterday, we had almost a 30-cent headwind from transaction margin dollars from eBay, and yet we're still showing earnings growth year over year. And so, you know, we look forward to getting past these time periods where we're focusing so much on eBay, but the core business is performing very well, which is why we're focused so much on that.
Jason Kupferberg
Okay. Okay. So maybe we can talk about Q4. I know that the revenue guidance was revised down about 6%, and I'm hoping you could maybe break that in terms of contribution to that downward revision among the various factors that you cited on the call, supply chain, stimulus, expiration, reopening. And maybe as part of that, can you just expand on your comment from the call last night that the business seemed to be trending better in recent days? And have you assumed that that trend line of improvement prevails during the balance of Q4?
John Rainey
Sure. Happy to address that. I'll start with the revised guidance that we provided yesterday. It's really on top of exactly what we provided for the beginning of the year, slightly less on it from a revenue perspective, but to be coming in that close to a number that we put out in the January timeframe. I think it shows the stability of our business and the core trends. It's difficult, Jason, to at least with any precision to be able to ascribe how much of this is due to supply chain versus stimulus versus reopening.
As we got into at the time of the first quarter where we increased our guidance for the year, we were seeing more pronounced effects from the virus and some of the measures that accompany that with people doing more e-commerce. We have to make some assumptions about the persistence of that, how much that continues. And frankly, we got it wrong. I mean, I've talked about the difficulty in forecasting in this environment, so we got a little ahead of ourselves, but as we look right now, certainly, if it weren't difficult enough to forecast with the reopening of the economy, we overlay eBay on top of
2
Third Quarter 2021 Buyside Call | November 9, 2021
that supply chain issues and inflationary pressures and the impact that that can have on our business. And it makes it very complex to forecast.
As we sit here right now, trends are actually looking pretty good, but we also recognize that for the very reason that I just mentioned some of the concerns around supply chain, there's likely some pull forward of holiday shopping. And so, we don't want to get ahead of ourselves and assume that that happens for the duration of the quarter. We could find ourselves getting to the back half of December and that being softer than what we expect. So that caused us to adopt a more cautious stance on the balance of the quarter. But again, I think if you step back and you think about where we are as a business, it's right on where we started the year, which was importantly the basis for the first year of our medium-term plan. So, we feel really good about that and disappointed that we are where we are with bringing down the fourth quarter, but it doesn't cause us to have any less conviction about the opportunities that we have over the next four or five years and what we can do.
Jason Kupferberg
Okay. Yeah, no, look, it's a good point. I think you're still ending up at 17% overall constant currency revenue growth, but the beginning of the year you thought you'd have a four-point headwind from eBay and now it's seven. So that's clearly a positive. So, I guess maybe we can talk about net new adds. I know the outlook now includes 3 million benefit from the NNAs acquisition [from Paidy]. So, it seems like the Q4 NNAs are coming in a little bit lower than you might have otherwise expected. Can you just talk about the drivers of that dynamic?
John Rainey
Yeah. Well, this answer is going to be similar to my last one in so far as, as we sit here today, and we go back to the beginning and compare to the beginning of the year. Our net new actives are going to do better than what we originally expected on an organic basis. So, I'm excluding Paidy from that. So, we perform very well there. Again, we've seen strong correlation with shelter in place or locked down and net new active trends on the top of the funnel. And so that's driven some of the results over the last year and a half. And so, as we were sitting there in the first quarter with an expectation that some of that would persist longer than it actually has, that caused us to increase our guidance around that new actives.
[Low quality new actives] is not something that we want to chase as a company, and we can certainly go out and spend money on customer acquisition and get very low value net new actives to inflate or pump up that number, but that's not the right economic decision for us longer term. And I've got confidence in where we are longer term around net new actives. We consistently put out aggressive numbers. I think this is one that falls into that category, but historically we've done a pretty good job of achieving that performance. As we look forward over the next several years, more of that growth is going to come through retention of the bottom of the funnel, where we focus a lot on our churn metrics. And as we have experiences that improve engagement, that will certainly help there. And then international expansion is another one that, I think has a real opportunity for us to increase that number over the next few years.
3
Third Quarter 2021 Buyside Call | November 9, 2021
Jason Kupferberg
Yeah. So that does bring me to a broader question that I was going to ask on the NNAs, which you may have just partially answered, but, you know, we look at the 2025 target from the analyst day, 750 million plus actives. So straight math, right? You'll need about 80 million per year on average over the next four years versus the 55 million that you're looking do this current year. So, is it just mostly, you know, reduced churn because of better experiences and then the international opportunity or anything else you would add on top of that?
John Rainey
I put it into three big categories, and Erica may want to jump in after I answer. It is what you mentioned, it's the reduction of churn. And then the increase in experiences, and those are certainly related. But as the digital wallet becomes more prominent over the next few years and there are more ways to engage with us, that has a direct effect on both the top and the bottom of the funnel. If people are engaged then, they're obviously not churning out, but at the same time, as we give them more ways to use the PayPal or Venmo wallet, it's more enticing for them to come to us in the first place.
And then the last category, and maybe this is sort of a category and a half here, but international expansion, we've talked a lot about some of the markets that are more appealing to us. Japan obviously is very close if not at the top of that list. And you can see that through our acquisition of Paidy. But we've also talked about adding another international market with Venmo. And I think that's a pretty important opportunity that's included in our five-year guide that will help us to get to those numbers. I will say, as you can tell from our [initial] guidance this year versus our medium-term plan, which, you know, those were weeks apart, so very connected. We had always contemplated that this would be--the net new active growth would be more back-end loaded.
Jason Kupferberg
Okay. Understood. Understood. I wanted to come back just to the stimulus effects. I mean, some of the broader spending data that we track has shown a definite deceleration in debit growth, particularly among the lower income demographic, given the expiration of the stimulus, but at the same time, there's been improvement in credit volumes among higher income cohorts. So just wondering why perhaps that type of offset doesn't seem to be coming through in PayPal's numbers. Can you maybe touch on some of the verticals that you're seeing impacted the most by the expiration of the stimulus?
John Rainey
Well, so I would argue that it is coming through in our numbers a little bit. We are clearly structurally at a much higher debit level than we were pre-COVID and we expect to remain there. There has unquestionably been a pull forward in e-commerce. Stimulus did have an impact, no doubt about it. It was an added benefit in those periods where consumers were able to avail themselves of that, and you see that through P2P metrics. You certainly see it among the lower income demographic as you alluded to. And so, you know, we don't have an expectation that that's going to necessarily continue, but we are structurally much higher than where we were before.
From a vertical perspective, a couple of verticals that stand out to us as still some of our higher performing verticals are obviously food and grocery. It is still up 90% year on year, and then retail. We
4
Third Quarter 2021 Buyside Call | November 9, 2021
continue to see a really strong performance there. I think some of the more kind of work from home verticals that were like home and garden and home improvement. We've seen some declines in those. I guess there's only so many times that one can refurbish the bathroom or add a garden or whatever, and so that's a decline from its peak. But overall, we are structurally at a much higher level than we were when we entered the pandemic.
Jason Kupferberg
Right. So maybe we can talk about the preliminary outlook for 2022 revenue growth. We talked about 18%. And so that's about the same that 2021 is tracking to despite a lessening headwind from eBay. So, can we just unpack some of the various moving parts that seem to be netting out to kind of a steady growth profile potentially for next year, rather than the kind of more meaningful acceleration that I think the market probably expected?
John Rainey
Sure. Well, again, apologies for sounding like a broken record, but I think the ex-eBay number is an important one and implied in that 18% indication around where we think revenue will come in next year. Implied in that is a 22% revenue growth ex-eBay. So that does show that the business is performing well. The first half of the year is going to be the most challenging from a year over year growth perspective. The first quarter will likely look something similar to the fourth quarter [of 2021]. And that's in part, because we are lapping a period where there was more stimulus and that probably applies actually to the first half of the year, but also the impact from eBay is more pronounced in the first and second quarter as they had not really moved the vast majority of their managed payments over yet.
So, we're going to have more pressure in the first half of next year. Then we expect revenue acceleration and then overall, even including eBay as we exit the year, we expect to be at or above our medium-term guidance, which is a great exit point as we go into the next three years of our medium-term guidance.
And we feel really good about it. I also add that credit has a dynamic next year. We've seen just in the last few quarters, 50% growth and other value-added services, the predominant driver there being credit. We have an expectation, right or wrong that, that moderates substantially next year. And so, we're going to see a growth in the OVAS line that is probably less than the overall growth that we expect for PayPal for the year.
Jason Kupferberg
Okay that's good color. And I wanted to pick up on the comment you just made around potential exit rate coming out of 2022, because obviously one of the questions we've been getting today is, you know, if you come in at 18% portfolio year 2022, how do you make up the ground that you would need to over the three years to get to the 20% CAGR through 2025 from the analyst day. So, it sounds like you're basically saying it's going to be just, you know, abating of some of these transitory headwinds more than anything else, but I'm just wondering if there's anything else you would highlight as part of that. Is there any more intense competition that you guys feel like has emerged recently than may have been envisioned six to nine months ago?
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
PayPal Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 18:25:17 UTC.