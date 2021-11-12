PayPal : Q3-21 Earnings Buyside Call Transcript (opens in new window)

John Rainey

Sure. Jason. Wanted to start by thanking everyone for joining the call and thanking you for hosting this. We look forward to the questions that you all have and being able to address those. You're right. It's one of the reasons that we have focused so much on the ex-eBay results, because I believe that that is the best indicator of what the future of PayPal looks like as we continue to rely less and less on eBay for our financial performance. And there's a slew of different metrics that I could point you to, but a couple that stand out to me that I think are really important as you think about what we're doing over the next few years. And I'll start with our engagement.

Engagement increased 10% for the quarter, but if you exclude the effect of eBay, it's actually almost

20% and that is precisely what we want to see with some of the new experiences that we're rolling out, because that also has a large impact on our active account numbers through reductions in churn. And so very excited about that, but whether you look at TPV that grew over 30% ex-eBay or revenue that was 25%. Even transaction revenue was roughly 23% y/y ex-eBay and shows that the core business is performing very well.

And while the margin performance for the quarter, or maybe said differently the year-over-year earnings growth was, maybe more tepid. I think it's important to note, and I talked about this in my prepared remarks yesterday, we had almost a 30-cent headwind from transaction margin dollars from eBay, and yet we're still showing earnings growth year over year. And so, you know, we look forward to getting past these time periods where we're focusing so much on eBay, but the core business is performing very well, which is why we're focused so much on that.

Jason Kupferberg

Okay. Okay. So maybe we can talk about Q4. I know that the revenue guidance was revised down about 6%, and I'm hoping you could maybe break that in terms of contribution to that downward revision among the various factors that you cited on the call, supply chain, stimulus, expiration, reopening. And maybe as part of that, can you just expand on your comment from the call last night that the business seemed to be trending better in recent days? And have you assumed that that trend line of improvement prevails during the balance of Q4?

John Rainey

Sure. Happy to address that. I'll start with the revised guidance that we provided yesterday. It's really on top of exactly what we provided for the beginning of the year, slightly less on it from a revenue perspective, but to be coming in that close to a number that we put out in the January timeframe. I think it shows the stability of our business and the core trends. It's difficult, Jason, to at least with any precision to be able to ascribe how much of this is due to supply chain versus stimulus versus reopening.

As we got into at the time of the first quarter where we increased our guidance for the year, we were seeing more pronounced effects from the virus and some of the measures that accompany that with people doing more e-commerce. We have to make some assumptions about the persistence of that, how much that continues. And frankly, we got it wrong. I mean, I've talked about the difficulty in forecasting in this environment, so we got a little ahead of ourselves, but as we look right now, certainly, if it weren't difficult enough to forecast with the reopening of the economy, we overlay eBay on top of

