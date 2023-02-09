Advanced search
    PYPL   US70450Y1038

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-09 pm EST
78.42 USD   -1.63%
05:48pPayPal Sees $100 Million Charge in Restructuring Costs
DJ
05:28pPayPal 4Q Earnings Beat Analysts Views, CEO to Retire -- Earnings Review
DJ
05:16pPayPal Fourth-Quarter Results Rise Amid Higher Payment Volume; CEO Dan Schulman Plans to Retire
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PayPal Sees $100 Million Charge in Restructuring Costs

02/09/2023 | 05:48pm EST
By Sabela Ojea


PayPal Holdings Inc. on Thursday said that it expects to book a restructuring charge of about $100 million in the first quarter of 2023 as a result of its restructuring plan.

Late in January, the company said it would cut its global workforce by about 7%, or about 2,000 employees, to adjust to current macroeconomic conditions.

The company is set to provide departing employees with "generous packages," departing Chief Executive Dan Schulman said.

"While we have made substantial progress in right-sizing our cost structure, and focused our resources on our core strategic priorities, we have more work to do," Mr. Schulman said.

Shares fell 3.1% in after-hours trading.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1747ET

Analyst Recommendations on PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27 501 M - -
Net income 2022 2 472 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 620 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 89 401 M 89 401 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,16x
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 30 900
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 79,72 $
Average target price 106,39 $
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gabrielle L. Rabinovitch CFO, Treasurer & SVP-Investor Relations
John J. Donahoe Chairman
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.11.93%90 883
VISA, INC.10.80%473 414
MASTERCARD, INC.6.51%354 055
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.19.06%50 234
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.14.92%4 073
TOPSEC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC.14.71%1 933