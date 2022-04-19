Log in
    PYPL   US70450Y1038

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/19 01:01:40 pm EDT
104.37 USD   +3.77%
12:34pPAYPAL : Investing in Our Planet and Taking Equitable Climate Action
12:34pPAYPAL : Venmo Kicks Off #VenmoU $500K Finals Week Giveaway
04/18Meta institutional investors urge opposing re-election of two board members
PayPal : Venmo Kicks Off #VenmoU $500K Finals Week Giveaway

04/19/2022 | 12:34pm EDT
Today, Venmo kicked off the #VenmoU $500K Finals Giveaway. As students across the country prepare for the final stretch of the school year and gear up for finals, many may miss out on opportunities to earn money through part-time jobs or work study positions, in order to make time to focus on studying. A recent study found that almost two-thirds of college students work part-time, with nearly 1 in 5 working at least 30 hours per week.1

As a way to give students the chance to earn a little extra cash, Venmo will be giving them the chance to win a total of $500,000 in cash prizes* - from $5 to $500. Plus, one lucky winner will win $10,000 to get their summer off to a great start.

From now through the end of May, Venmo will be popping up on college campuses across the country to give students the chance to enter to win. Students with a Venmo account can simply scan the life-size Venmo QR code on their campus, provide the phone number associated with their Venmo account, then click submit to enter for the chance to win. Students can also enter directly online at venmo.com/venmou through May 31, 2022

Venmo has also teamed up with musical artists Pink Sweat$, mxmtoon, Tai Verdes and Blu DeTiger to help make the occasion even more special. Students can follow along on each of their social media channels and on Venmo's official Instagram, TikTok and Twitter throughout the giveaway, for updates on where to catch Venmo on-campus and information on how to enter for a chance to win.

Don't have a Venmo account? Creating one is easy and free - sign up online or download the Venmo app through the Apple or Google Play app stores.

1According to results from the 2022 Student Voice Survey from Inside Higher Ed and College Pulse, conducted from January 30 - February 7, 2022 among 2,000 respondents

Disclaimer

PayPal Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 16:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 29 325 M - -
Net income 2022 3 642 M - -
Net cash 2022 8 386 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 117 B 117 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
EV / Sales 2023 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 30 900
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 100,58 $
Average target price 169,53 $
Spread / Average Target 68,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John David Rainey CFO & Executive VP-Global Customer Operations
John J. Donahoe Chairman
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-46.66%117 176
VISA, INC.-1.63%447 224
MASTERCARD, INC.-0.70%348 764
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.10.96%60 843
MIMECAST LIMITED0.15%5 335
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.-31.30%2 851