PayPal : Venmo Kicks Off #VenmoU $500K Finals Week Giveaway

Today, Venmo kicked off the #VenmoU $500K Finals Giveaway. As students across the country prepare for the final stretch of the school year and gear up for finals, many may miss out on opportunities to earn money through part-time jobs or work study positions, in order to make time to focus on studying. A recent study found that almost two-thirds of college students work part-time, with nearly 1 in 5 working at least 30 hours per week.1

As a way to give students the chance to earn a little extra cash, Venmo will be giving them the chance to win a total of $500,000 in cash prizes* - from $5 to $500. Plus, one lucky winner will win $10,000 to get their summer off to a great start.

From now through the end of May, Venmo will be popping up on college campuses across the country to give students the chance to enter to win. Students with a Venmo account can simply scan the life-size Venmo QR code on their campus, provide the phone number associated with their Venmo account, then click submit to enter for the chance to win. Students can also enter directly online at venmo.com/venmou through May 31, 2022

Venmo has also teamed up with musical artists Pink Sweat$, mxmtoon, Tai Verdes and Blu DeTiger to help make the occasion even more special. Students can follow along on each of their social media channels and on Venmo's official Instagram, TikTok and Twitter throughout the giveaway, for updates on where to catch Venmo on-campus and information on how to enter for a chance to win.

Don't have a Venmo account? Creating one is easy and free - sign up online or download the Venmo app through the Apple or Google Play app stores.