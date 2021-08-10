PayPal : Venmo allows credit cardholders to buy crypto with cashback

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Paypal Holdings Inc-owned Venmo
on Tuesday rolled out a feature that would allow holders of its
credit cards to automatically buy cryptocurrencies with the
cashback earned on their purchases.
Cardholders will be able to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
and Bitcoin Cash through the "Cash Back to Crypto" feature and
will not be charged fees for the transaction, Venmo said in a
statement.
The users can at any time hold or sell such assets within
the Venmo app and change their choice of cryptocurrency.
The peer-to-peer payment service already allows its more
than 70 million users to purchase the four cryptocurrencies
through its direct buying option, which was introduced in April
and carries a fee.
Adoption of digital assets has gathered pace this year, with
Venmo's parent PayPal becoming one of the most active mainstream
financial companies in cryptocurrencies.
