  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PayPal Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PYPL   US70450Y1038

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:02:53 2023-05-08 pm EDT
71.18 USD   -5.75%
PayPal adjusted margin forecast cut eclipses higher profit expectations
RE
05:49pTech Flat After Hectic Earnings Season -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:01pPayPal First-Quarter Results Beat Expectations as Payment Volume Gains
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PayPal adjusted margin forecast cut eclipses higher profit expectations

05/08/2023 | 05:52pm EDT
May 8 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc on Monday cut its outlook for annual adjusted operating margin, overshadowing its profit forecast raise, sending shares in the payments firm down 5% in extending trading.

PayPal expects adjusted operating margin expansion of 100 basis points this year, compared with its earlier forecast of a 125-basis-point growth.

Investors are assuming that the company's branded checkout button, a high margin business, isn't doing as well as people thought it was and the fear is that it is losing market share to Apple, Dan Dolev, analyst at Mizuho told Reuters, explaining the drop in PayPal shares.

The high interest-rate environment has also begun to discourage expensive purchases as shoppers increasingly find themselves under heavy debt, particularly lower-income bracket customers, analysts have said.

PayPal payments volume on a forex-neutral basis came in at $354.5 billion in the first-quarter ended March 31, compared with $357.4 billion in the fourth-quarter.

Even as the company cut operating margin outlook, it raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast on the back of stronger-than-expected e-commerce trends and cost cuts.

PayPal now expects adjusted profit growth of about 20% to $4.95 per share, above analysts' estimate of $4.88 per share.

The company also highlighted its push towards artificial intelligence in a call with analysts, as it expects new advances in generative AI to help accelerate its productivity initiatives.

"We expect AI will enable us to meaningfully lower our costs for years to come," CEO Dan Schulman said, adding that the company intends to use the technology to add features for both merchants and consumers on its platform.

PayPal has said in the past that it is focused on lowering expenses while cautioning that inflation was impacting discretionary consumer spending.

PayPal revenue rose 10% on a forex-neutral basis to $7.04 billion in the first-quarter.

It posted a profit of $1.17 per share on an adjusted basis, compared with 88 cents last year.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.04% 173.5 Delayed Quote.33.59%
MASTERCARD, INC. 0.22% 385.51 Delayed Quote.10.62%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 0.73% 75.52 Delayed Quote.5.27%
VISA, INC. 0.19% 232.23 Delayed Quote.11.56%
Analyst Recommendations on PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 29 399 M - -
Net income 2023 3 828 M - -
Net Debt 2023 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 84 177 M 84 177 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,87x
EV / Sales 2024 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 29 900
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 74,97 $
Average target price 102,75 $
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel H. Schulman Chief Executive Officer-Designee
Gabrielle L. Rabinovitch Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John J. Donahoe Chairman
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.5.27%84 177
VISA, INC.11.56%474 951
MASTERCARD, INC.10.62%364 515
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.21.17%4 242
XIAMEN MEIYA PICO INFORMATION CO.,LTD.73.25%2 735
TOPSEC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC.9.81%1 851
