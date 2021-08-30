Log in
Summary
PYPL
US70450Y1038
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
(PYPL)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
08/30 12:14:55 pm
285.595
USD
+2.61%
11:57a
PAYPAL
: exploring stock-trading platform for U.S. users - CNBC
RE
11:47a
STREET COLOR
: PayPal Holdings Exploring Launch of Stock Trading Feature: CNBC
MT
10:02a
PYPL INVESTOR ALERT
: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
BU
PayPal : exploring stock-trading platform for U.S. users - CNBC
08/30/2021 | 11:57am EDT
08/30/2021 | 11:57am EDT
(Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc is exploring ways to let its U.S. customers trade individual stocks on its platform, CNBC reported on Monday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.
(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
25 745 M
-
-
Net income 2021
4 167 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
8 405 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
79,1x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
327 B
327 B
-
EV / Sales 2021
12,4x
EV / Sales 2022
9,93x
Nbr of Employees
26 500
Free-Float
90,4%
More Financials
Chart PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
46
Last Close Price
278,33 $
Average target price
328,36 $
Spread / Average Target
18,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel H. Schulman
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Rainey
CFO & Executive VP-Global Customer Operations
John J. Donahoe
Chairman
Sripada Shivananda
Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jonathan Christodoro
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
18.84%
327 047
VISA
6.38%
494 889
MASTERCARD
-0.34%
351 025
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.
29.80%
44 924
NUVEI CORPORATION
107.34%
17 778
AVAST PLC
11.89%
8 547
More Results
