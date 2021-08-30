Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  PayPal Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PYPL   US70450Y1038

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
  Report
PayPal : exploring stock-trading platform for U.S. users - CNBC

08/30/2021 | 11:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of the PayPal app on a phone

(Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc is exploring ways to let its U.S. customers trade individual stocks on its platform, CNBC reported on Monday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25 745 M - -
Net income 2021 4 167 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 79,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 327 B 327 B -
EV / Sales 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,93x
Nbr of Employees 26 500
Free-Float 90,4%
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Last Close Price 278,33 $
Average target price 328,36 $
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Rainey CFO & Executive VP-Global Customer Operations
John J. Donahoe Chairman
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jonathan Christodoro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.18.84%327 047
VISA6.38%494 889
MASTERCARD-0.34%351 025
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.29.80%44 924
NUVEI CORPORATION107.34%17 778
AVAST PLC11.89%8 547