Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PayPal Holdings, Inc.    PYPL

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PayPal : Sweden's Trustly reports 42% annual revenue growth ahead of potential IPO

03/16/2021 | 03:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STOCKHOLM, March 16 (Reuters) - Swedish payments firm Trustly on Tuesday reported a 42% growth in revenue in 2020, helped by a surge in digital transactions during the pandemic.

The company is planning a second-quarter flotation that could value it at up to 9 billion euros , people close to the matter had earlier told Reuters.

Net revenue for the year rose https://news.cision.com/trustly/r/trustly-reports-continued-strong-growth-and-record-profits-in-2020,c3306723 to 1.97 billion Swedish crowns ($231.85 million) while processed transaction volumes rose 43% to 190.1 billion.

Founded in 2008 and majority owned by Nordic Capital, Trustly counts PayPal, TransferWise and Facebook among its customers. Trustly allows customers to pay for purchases directly through their bank accounts, bypassing the need for a debit card or a mobile wallet..

"It's really starting to pick up steam in the U.S. and it's really driven by consumers increasingly moving toward debit-based payment solutions," Chief Executive Officer Oscar Berglund told Reuters.

The company grew three-fold in the United States in the last three months and its Swedish peer, "buy now, pay later" firm Klarna, has also seen rapid growth there.

Trustly, which is present in 30 countries, also plans to expand to further markets later this year, Berglund said. He said there has been no decision on doing an IPO and declined to elaborate further. ($1 = 8.5141 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; editing by Colm Fulton)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK INC 1.99% 273.75 Delayed Quote.0.22%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. -0.15% 249.98 Delayed Quote.6.74%
All news about PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
03:34aPAYPAL  : Sweden's Trustly reports 42% annual revenue growth ahead of potential ..
RE
03:25aPAYPAL  : Sweden's Trustly reports 42% annual revenue growth ahead of potential ..
RE
03/15ALLSTATE  : Minority-Owned Investment Banks Are Underwriting More Corporate Bond..
DJ
03/12PAYPAL  : Redburn Initiates Coverage on PayPal Holdings With Buy Rating
MT
03/11PAYPAL  : Entry to Crypto Followed Long Buildup in Expertise
DJ
03/10PayPal brings its 'buy now, pay later' offer to crowded Australia
RE
03/09Former Crypto Firm Official Was a U.K. Fugitive, Bankruptcy Examiner Says
DJ
03/09OFFICIAL CORRECTION-African fintech firm Flutterwave eyes U.S. listing after ..
RE
03/09JPMORGAN CHASE  : to Shut Down Chase Pay Digital Wallet by End of March
MT
03/09Tech Stocks Lead Broad Market Rebound
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25 687 M - -
Net income 2021 3 645 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 771 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 80,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 293 B 293 B -
EV / Sales 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales 2022 8,99x
Nbr of Employees 26 500
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 305,15 $
Last Close Price 249,98 $
Spread / Highest target 50,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Rainey CFO & Executive VP-Global Customer Operations
John J. Donahoe Chairman
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jonathan Christodoro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.6.74%292 771
VISA2.08%479 519
MASTERCARD7.22%380 170
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-3.62%33 309
NUVEI CORPORATION5.54%9 085
AVAST PLC-16.32%6 434
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ