    PYPL   US70450Y1038

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
PayPal : to allow users to withdraw cryptocurrency to third party wallets

05/26/2021 | 02:49pm EDT
May 26 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it plans to allow users to withdraw cryptocurrency to third party wallets.

The San Jose, California-based company, which opened its platform to digital currencies last October, at present does not let users move cryptocurrency holdings off its platform.

The news was earlier reported by Coindesk, citing comments from Jose Fernandez da Ponte, who leads PayPal's blockchain, crypto and digital currencies business unit. (https://bit.ly/2QT8c9M) (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EUSKALTEL, S.A. -0.18% 11.02 Delayed Quote.26.17%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 1.22% 261.82 Delayed Quote.10.44%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25 815 M - -
Net income 2021 3 892 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 957 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 79,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 304 B 304 B -
EV / Sales 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,22x
Nbr of Employees 26 500
Free-Float 90,5%
