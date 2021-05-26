PayPal : to allow users to withdraw cryptocurrency to third party wallets

May 26 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc said on
Wednesday it plans to allow users to withdraw cryptocurrency to
third party wallets.
The San Jose, California-based company, which opened its
platform to digital currencies last October, at present does not
let users move cryptocurrency holdings off its platform.
The news was earlier reported by Coindesk, citing comments
from Jose Fernandez da Ponte, who leads PayPal's blockchain,
crypto and digital currencies business unit. (https://bit.ly/2QT8c9M)
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)