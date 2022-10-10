Advanced search
    PYPL   US70450Y1038

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:43 2022-10-10 am EDT
85.13 USD   -5.59%
10:59aPayPal says it never intended to fine users for "misinformation" - Bloomberg News
RE
10:33aPayPal says never intended to fine users for "misinformation" - Bloomberg News
RE
06:32aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Credit Suisse Group Poised to Sink, GameStop to Rise
MT
PayPal says it never intended to fine users for "misinformation" - Bloomberg News

10/10/2022 | 10:59am EDT
Oct 10 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc has no intention of fining customers for spreading "misinformation", Bloomberg News reported on Monday, after a new user agreement outlining such a plan from the digital payments giant met with strong backlash.

PayPal published policy updates prohibiting customers from using its services for activities identified by it as "sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content, or materials" promoting misinformation, the report said, citing a statement from the company.

The new policy was supposed to go into effect on Nov. 3, threatening a penalty of $2,500 on customers for each violation, the report added.

Shares of PayPal were down nearly 5.1%.

PayPal's former president David Marcus slammed the policy in a tweet on Saturday, saying the new policy "goes against everything I believe in".

"A private company now gets to decide to take your money if you say something they disagree with. Insanity" Marcus tweeted.

Elon Musk, the billionaire Tesla Inc chief who co-founded PayPal, tweeted "Agreed", replying to Marcus's tweet.

PayPal did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. -5.89% 84.91 Delayed Quote.-52.18%
TESLA, INC. -0.03% 222.97 Delayed Quote.-36.67%
