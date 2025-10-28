PayPal shares soared 10% in early trading on Wall Street after the payment solutions group released its Q3 2025 results, with adjusted EPS up 12% to $1.34, significantly exceeding the consensus.



Its non-GAAP operating margin fell 0.2 point to 18.6%, although revenues rose 7% to $8.42bn (+6% excluding currency effects), against a backdrop of payment volume growth of 8% to over $458bn.



In addition, PayPal has raised its adjusted EPS guidance for 2025 as a whole, now anticipating it to be between $5.35 and $5.39 (up from $5.15 to $5.30 as indicated last July), compared to $4.65 last year.



The group also announced that its board of directors has approved the launch of a quarterly dividend program of $0.14 per share (representing a target payout ratio of 10%, starting in December).



PayPal also announced the launch of agent-based commerce services to help merchants in the new era of AI-powered commerce, through strategic partnerships with Wix, Cymbio, Commerce, and Shopware.



Leveraging PayPal's payment infrastructure, identity verification, and buyer protection, its services are designed to enable the first wave of commerce capabilities in the emerging world of AI-driven shopping.