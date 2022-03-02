Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PayPal Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PYPL   US70450Y1038

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PayPal stops accepting new users in Russia

03/02/2022 | 04:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The PayPal logo is seen at an office building in Berlin

(Reuters) - Online payments company PayPal Holdings Inc stopped accepting new users in Russia on Wednesday given current circumstances, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

PayPal, which only allows cross-border transactions by users in Russia, had already blocked some users and some of the country's biggest banks following sanctions by the United States and other countries in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia has called the move a "special operation."

In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, Ukraine's deputy minister for digital transformation Alexander Bornyakov called on PayPal to take more sweeping action and shut down entirely in Russia.

"If PayPal supports democratic values, it should go out from Russia," he said.

The PayPal spokesperson said the company, like many of its peers, is still actively navigating the implications of sanctions.

U.S.-based payment card firms Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc and American Express Co along with mobile payment proivders Apple Pay and Google Pay, have blocked multiple Russian financial institutions due to government sanctions. It could not be immediately learned whether any have blocked new Russian accounts.

Moscow has responded to sanctions by blocking foreign investors, who hold tens of billions of dollars worth of Russian stocks and bonds, from exiting.

Ukraine's Bornyakov and his colleagues also have sought PayPal's help in soliciting donations.

But Ukraine's emailed request to PayPal, seen by Reuters, focused on raising funds for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. PayPal bars uses tied to ammunition and firearms.

PayPal is supporting users in Ukraine through cross-border transactions and its Xoom service for international money transfers, the spokesperson said.

"Since this crisis began, PayPal has actively worked to enable donations to non-profit fundraising efforts in support of Ukrainian humanitarian relief efforts," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave, Elizabeth Culliford and Sheila Dang; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Paresh Dave, Elizabeth Culliford and Sheila Dang


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.38% 2691.43 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 1.26% 180.31 Delayed Quote.18.91%
APPLE INC. 2.06% 166.56 Delayed Quote.-8.09%
MASTERCARD, INC. -0.11% 344.09 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 0.09% 106.61 Delayed Quote.-43.52%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -4.72% 103.3505 Delayed Quote.39.13%
VISA, INC. -0.23% 208.48 Delayed Quote.-3.57%
All news about PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
04:56pPayPal stops accepting new users in Russia
RE
02/25PayPal Holdings Recommends Stockholders Reject Tutanota's Mini-Tender Offer
MT
02/25PayPal Recommends Stockholders Reject Mini-tender Offer by Tutanota LLC
PR
02/24UBS Lowers PayPal's Price Target to $158 From $218, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/24PAYPAL : Ventures Invests in Skipify
PU
02/17PAYPAL : Teams Up with Financial Institutions and (RED) for Global Pandemic Relief
PU
02/10MR. COOPER GROUP INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements an..
AQ
02/10INSIDER BUY : Paypal Holdings
MT
02/10MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : February 10, 2022
02/09CHANGEMAKERS OF TOMORROW SERIES : Keeping the Spirit of Gifting Alive
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 29 378 M - -
Net income 2022 3 675 M - -
Net cash 2022 8 966 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 124 B 124 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
EV / Sales 2023 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 30 900
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 106,51 $
Average target price 179,25 $
Spread / Average Target 68,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Rainey CFO & Executive VP-Global Customer Operations
John J. Donahoe Chairman
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jonathan Christodoro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-43.52%124 085
VISA, INC.-3.57%438 413
MASTERCARD, INC.-4.13%336 721
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.3.59%56 801
AVAST PLC4.08%8 763
NUVEI CORPORATION-19.83%7 404