Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PayPal Holdings, Inc.    PYPL

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

PayPal : to allow cryptocurrency buying, selling and shopping on its network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 08:07am EDT
The German headquarters of PayPal is pictured at Europarc Dreilinden business park south of Berlin in Kleinmachnow

LONDON (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc joined the cryptocurrency market on Wednesday, allowing customers to buy, sell and hold bitcoin and other virtual coins using the U.S. digital payments company's online wallets.

PayPal customers will also be able to use cryptocurrencies to shop at the 26 million merchants on its network starting in early 2021, the company said in a statement.

PayPal hopes the service will encourage global use of virtual coins and prepare its network for new digital currencies that may be developed by central banks and corporations, President and Chief Executive Dan Schulman said in an interview.

"We are working with central banks and thinking of all forms of digital currencies and how PayPal can play a role," he said.

U.S. account holders will be able to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies in their PayPal wallets over the coming weeks, the company said. It plans to expand to Venmo and some countries in the first half of 2021.

Other mainstream fintech companies, such as mobile payments provider Square Inc and stock trading app firm Robinhood Markets Inc, allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, but PayPal's launch is noteworthy given its vast reach.

The company, based in San Jose, California, has 346 million active accounts around the world and processed $222 billion in payments in the second quarter.

Cryptocurrencies tend to be volatile, making them attractive to speculators, but a lot less appealing to merchants and shoppers. Transactions have been slower and more costly than other mainstream payment systems.

Cryptocurrency payments on PayPal will be settled using fiat currencies, such as the U.S. dollar, meaning merchants will not receive payments in virtual coins, the company said.

Many central banks around the world have expressed their intention to develop digital versions of their currencies in the coming years, while Facebook Inc-led the creation of a cryptocurrency project called Libra in 2019. PayPal was a founding member but dropped out after a few months.

PayPal, which has secured the first conditional cryptocurrency license from the New York State Department of Financial Services, will initially allow purchases of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies called ethereum, bitcoin cash and litecoin, it said. It partners with Paxos Trust Company to offer the service.

(Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Anna Irrera


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK INC 2.36% 267.56 Delayed Quote.30.36%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 0.95% 201.96 Delayed Quote.86.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
08:07aPAYPAL : to allow cryptocurrency buying, selling and shopping on its network
RE
08:01aPAYPAL : Launches New Service Enabling Users to Buy, Hold and Sell Cryptocurrenc..
PR
10/20Latin American payment giant rises amid pandemic, with an eye on China's Ant
RE
10/10IBM Split Doesn't Guarantee a Speedy Recovery, History Suggests
DJ
10/08PAYPAL : Max Levchin's Affirm confidentially files for U.S. IPO
RE
10/08PAYPAL : Max Levchin's lending firm Affirm confidentially files for U.S. IPO
RE
10/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/07Financials Up On Improved Prospects Of Stimulus Deal -- Financials Roundup
DJ
10/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 388 M - -
Net income 2020 3 109 M - -
Net cash 2020 9 070 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 76,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 237 B 237 B -
EV / Sales 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales 2021 8,80x
Nbr of Employees 23 200
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 219,60 $
Last Close Price 201,96 $
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Donahoe Chairman
John D. Rainey Chief Financial Officer
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John H. Kunze SVP-Global Consumer Product & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.86.71%236 960
VISA INC.5.22%420 679
MASTERCARD INCORPORATED11.10%332 072
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.3.47%22 723
AVAST PLC13.30%6 834
XIAMEN MEIYA PICO INFORMATION CO.,LTD.38.77%2 866
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group