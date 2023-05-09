Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PayPal Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PYPL   US70450Y1038

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:47:58 2023-05-09 pm EDT
65.94 USD   -12.69%
03:08pPayPal tumbles 12%, eyes lowest close since 2017
RE
02:37pS&P 500, Nasdaq slip on weak earnings forecasts, inflation data focus
RE
02:20pTop Midday Decliners
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PayPal tumbles 12%, eyes lowest close since 2017

05/09/2023 | 03:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The PayPal logo is seen at an office building in Berlin

(Reuters) - PayPal Holdings' stock slumped 12% on Tuesday, on track for its lowest close in almost six years, after the payments company cut the outlook for its annual adjusted operating margin.

The stock, last trading at $66.45, was set to record its lowest closing price since October 2017. It touched a session low of $66.39, its lowest intra-day price since December.

PayPal late on Monday estimated adjusted operating margin expansion of 100 basis points this year, compared with its earlier forecast of 125-basis-point growth.

The company is focusing on enterprise-focused unbranded checkouts, which are less profitable than its own branded checkout button.

High inflation, rising interest rates and worries about a slowing economy have also discouraged consumer spending on big-ticket items.

Affirm Holdings' shares jumped 4.4% on Tuesday ahead of the "buy now, pay later" platform's quarterly report after the bell, which could offer additional clues about the health of online spending.

PayPal said in January it was cutting 7% of its workforce, or about 2,000 employees, joining several technology companies that have eliminated thousands of jobs this year.

Its stock has fallen 7% in 2023, compared to a 17% rise in the Nasdaq Composite Index.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC. 3.52% 12.31 Delayed Quote.23.47%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.62% 12184.87 Real-time Quote.17.11%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. -12.68% 65.985 Delayed Quote.6.04%
Analyst Recommendations on PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 29 480 M - -
Net income 2023 3 781 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 916 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 84 794 M 84 794 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,94x
EV / Sales 2024 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 29 900
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 75,52 $
Average target price 101,56 $
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel H. Schulman Chief Executive Officer-Designee
Gabrielle L. Rabinovitch Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John J. Donahoe Chairman
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.6.04%84 794
VISA, INC.11.78%475 873
MASTERCARD, INC.10.62%365 320
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.17.02%4 319
XIAMEN MEIYA PICO INFORMATION CO.,LTD.73.41%2 769
TOPSEC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC.7.21%1 834
