PayPal Holdings, Inc. is one of the main global providers of online payment services. The company enables individuals and professionals to purchase and to sell goods and services, as well as make transfers and withdrawals. Paypal Holdings operates a technology platform equipped with solutions (Paypal, PayPal Credit, Venmo and Braintree brands) designed to facilitate safeguarded payments via merchant websites, mobile payment devices, and through shops. Net sales break down by source of revenue as follows: - revenues from transactions (91.6%); - revenues from value-added services (8.4%). At the end of 2022, PayPal Holdings, Inc. has 435 million active accounts. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (57.5%), the United Kingdom (7.5%) and other (35%).

Sector Business Support Services