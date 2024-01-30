Jan 30 (Reuters) - Payments firm PayPal Holdings will cut about 2,500 jobs this year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing a letter from CEO Alex Chriss to staff that it reviewed. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
