Jan 31 (Reuters) -
* PAYPAL SAYS WILL BE REDUCING OUR GLOBAL WORKFORCE BY APPROXIMATELY 9% - LETTER SEEN BY REUTERS
* PAYPAL SAYS WILL BE REDUCING OUR GLOBAL WORKFORCE BY APPROXIMATELY 9% - LETTER SEEN BY REUTERS
Paypal Says Will Reduce Global Workforce By Approximately 9% - Letter Seen By Reuters
