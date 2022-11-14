Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PayPal Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PYPL   US70450Y1038

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:40 2022-11-14 pm EST
90.20 USD   -0.91%
03:10pShareholder Alert : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PayPal Holdings, Inc. - PYPL
PR
02:59pTiger Global raises stake in Microsoft, Jack Dorsey's Block
RE
01:08pTurkey Visa for Dominica Republic, Haiti, Fiji and Grenadian Citizens
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PayPal Holdings, Inc. - PYPL

11/14/2022 | 03:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PayPal Holdings, Inc. ("PayPal" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PYPL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether PayPal and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On February 1, 2022, PayPal reported disappointing fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. Specifically, PayPal reported that its Net New Active Accounts were only 49 million for 2021, less than the guidance of 50 million it initially provided in February 2021. The Company admitted that "in connection with the increased use of cash incentive campaigns throughout 2021, [it] identified 4.5 million accounts that "it" believes(s) were illegitimately created," and that as a result the Company changed course on some of its customer acquisition strategies including incentive-led campaigns in the fourth quarter. Further, because the Company was evolving its customer acquisition and engagement strategy, PayPal now expects only 15-20 million net new customer accounts for 2022 and that the Company "no longer believe(s) that the 750 million medium-term account aspiration [it] set last year, is appropriate." 

On this news, PayPal's stock price fell $43.23 per share, or 24.59%, to close at $132.57 per share on February 2, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-paypal-holdings-inc---pypl-301676467.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
03:10pShareholder Alert : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PayPa..
PR
02:59pTiger Global raises stake in Microsoft, Jack Dorsey's Block
RE
01:08pTurkey Visa for Dominica Republic, Haiti, Fiji and Grenadian Citizens
AQ
11/10Paypal : Q3-22 Earnings Buyside Call Transcript
PU
11/10King dollar commands surge in remittances
RE
11/08Paypal : Q3-22 Earnings Analyst Call Transcript
PU
11/08MusicMagpie completes roll-out of SmartDrop kiosks at Asda stores
AN
11/08Information on New Zealand Visa For Argentina, Hong Kong, Brazilian and Canadian Citize..
AQ
11/08Fordefi announced that it has received $18 million in funding from a group of investors
CI
11/07Mastodon: What is the social network hailed as a Twitter alternative?
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations