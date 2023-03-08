Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PayPal Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PYPL   US70450Y1038

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-08 pm EST
75.84 USD   +1.24%
12:10pGlobal markets live: Intel, Darktrace, Salesforce, Boeing, WeWork...
MS
11:14aFintech firms may struggle to find investor love in rebounding U.S. IPO market 
RE
04:27aUS Visa For Greek, Hungary, Iceland, Irish and Latvian Citizens
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transcript : PayPal Holdings, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Mar-08-2023 02:40 PM

03/08/2023 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
All right. We'll go ahead and get started here with PayPal this afternoon. Thank you very much to everybody for joining us this year's TMT conference. Before I get started with Dan Schulman,...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
12:10pGlobal markets live: Intel, Darktrace, Salesforce, Boeing, WeWork...
MS
11:14aFintech firms may struggle to find investor love in rebounding U.S. IPO market 
RE
04:27aUS Visa For Greek, Hungary, Iceland, Irish and Latvian Citizens
AQ
03/07PayPal CFO Blake Jorgensen Steps Down
DJ
03/07Paypal : Blake Jorgensen Stepping Down as CFO
PU
03/07PayPal Holdings Blake Jorgensen Steps Down as CFO, Gabrielle Rabinovitch Tapped as Acti..
MT
03/07PayPal Holdings Blake Jorgensen Steps Down as CFO, Gabrielle Rabinovitch Tapped as Acti..
MT
03/07Paypal Holdings, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/07Paypal Holdings, Inc. Announces CFO Changes
CI
03/07Paypal Holdings, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 29 358 M - -
Net income 2023 3 800 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 255 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 85 803 M 85 803 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,88x
EV / Sales 2024 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 29 900
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 75,84 $
Average target price 103,07 $
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gabrielle L. Rabinovitch CFO, Treasurer, CAO & SVP-Investor Relations
John J. Donahoe Chairman
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.5.18%84 751
VISA, INC.7.42%458 957
MASTERCARD, INC.5.52%343 110
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.34.16%56 648
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.22.35%4 260
XIAMEN MEIYA PICO INFORMATION CO.,LTD.26.83%1 943