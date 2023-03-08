Advanced search
Hot News
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
PayPal Holdings, Inc.
PYPL
US70450Y1038
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
(PYPL)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00:00 2023-03-08 pm EST
75.84
USD
+1.24%
12:10p
Global markets live: Intel, Darktrace, Salesforce, Boeing, WeWork...
11:14a
Fintech firms may struggle to find investor love in rebounding U.S. IPO market
RE
04:27a
US Visa For Greek, Hungary, Iceland, Irish and Latvian Citizens
AQ
Summary
Transcript : PayPal Holdings, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Mar-08-2023 02:40 PM
03/08/2023 | 05:40pm EST
All right. We'll go ahead and get started here with PayPal this afternoon. Thank you very much to everybody for joining us this year's TMT conference. Before I get started with Dan Schulman,...
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
12:10p
Global markets live: Intel, Darktrace, Salesforce, Boeing, WeWork...
11:14a
Fintech firms may struggle to find investor love in rebounding U.S. IPO market
RE
04:27a
US Visa For Greek, Hungary, Iceland, Irish and Latvian Citizens
AQ
03/07
PayPal CFO Blake Jorgensen Steps Down
DJ
03/07
Paypal : Blake Jorgensen Stepping Down as CFO
PU
03/07
PayPal Holdings Blake Jorgensen Steps Down as CFO, Gabrielle Rabinovitch Tapped as Acti..
MT
03/07
PayPal Holdings Blake Jorgensen Steps Down as CFO, Gabrielle Rabinovitch Tapped as Acti..
MT
03/07
Paypal Holdings, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/07
Paypal Holdings, Inc. Announces CFO Changes
CI
03/07
Paypal Holdings, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
Analyst Recommendations on PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
02/13
BMO Capital Cuts Price Target on PayPal Holdings to $108 From $117, Maintains Outperfor..
MT
02/10
Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on PayPal Holdings to $82 From $85, Maintains Neutra..
MT
02/10
Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on PayPal to $97 From $95, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
29 358 M
-
-
Net income 2023
3 800 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
1 255 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
22,5x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
85 803 M
85 803 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
2,88x
EV / Sales 2024
2,57x
Nbr of Employees
29 900
Free-Float
86,2%
Chart PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
49
Last Close Price
75,84 $
Average target price
103,07 $
Spread / Average Target
35,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Daniel H. Schulman
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gabrielle L. Rabinovitch
CFO, Treasurer, CAO & SVP-Investor Relations
John J. Donahoe
Chairman
Sripada Shivananda
Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Archana Deskus
Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
5.18%
84 751
VISA, INC.
7.42%
458 957
MASTERCARD, INC.
5.52%
343 110
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.
34.16%
56 648
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.
22.35%
4 260
XIAMEN MEIYA PICO INFORMATION CO.,LTD.
26.83%
1 943
