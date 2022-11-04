Advanced search
    PYPL   US70450Y1038

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:11 2022-11-04 am EDT
74.28 USD   -2.97%
10:45aTrending : PayPal 3Q Earnings Beat Expectations
DJ
09:54aHere's to hoping
MS
09:32aMoffettNathanson Adjusts Price Target on PayPal Holdings to $115 From $130, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending : PayPal 3Q Earnings Beat Expectations

11/04/2022 | 10:45am EDT
10:30 ET -- PayPal Holdings Inc. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. PayPal posted better-than-expected profit and sales in the latest quarter, indicating that its customer base is still spending despite the inflationary environment. The company had third-quarter earnings of $1.33 billion, or $1.15 a share, up from $1.09 billion, or 92 cents a share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were $1.08 a share, above analysts' estimates of 96 cents. Revenue rose to $6.85 billion from $6.18 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $6.81 billion. PayPal said total payment volume increased 9%, to $337 billion, in the quarter. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1045ET

Analyst Recommendations on PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27 516 M - -
Net income 2022 2 454 M - -
Net cash 2022 11 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 88 528 M 88 528 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 30 900
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 76,55 $
Average target price 118,44 $
Spread / Average Target 54,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gabrielle L. Rabinovitch CFO, Treasurer & SVP-Investor Relations
John J. Donahoe Chairman
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-59.41%88 528
VISA, INC.-10.13%373 934
MASTERCARD, INC.-13.96%297 255
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-19.34%44 969
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.-15.84%3 108
TOPSEC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC.-41.89%1 764